The Whippets are excited for the upcoming season, coming off Minden’s best finish at the state wrestling tournament in at least two decades.
The Whippets had three of its six qualifiers bring home medals, which helped the team finish 15th in the Class B tourney.
With five of those qualifiers back, including all three medalists, it’s no wonder Minden has high goals for this season.
“We look for everyone to improve from last year; we’ll have to strengthen practice habits, and win close matches in key contest,” said Minden head coach Keaton Gracey. “Much of last year’s success came from underclassmen who will be training harder and setting high goals at the Class B state level.
“This should be an exciting year.”
Two of Minden’s medalists were freshmen last season, and the other was a sophomore.
Orrin Kuehn and Robert Nelson both placed fifth as freshmen, while Hunter Frederickson earned a sixth-place medal.
Nelson was in the 120-pound weight class, while Kuehn was at 132 and Frederickson 182. Nelson and Kuehn both collected more than 40 wins.
Junior Braxton Janda (195) and senior Daulton Kuehn (220) both also qualified for the state tournament last year.
The Whippets had six wrestlers tally 20 or more pins last season, led by Daulton’s 29. Gracey said the ability to pin the opponent is a strength for his team, one that it relies on to get dual wins and bonus points in tournaments.
“We are a pin heavy team,” he said. “Pins score more points, which is to our advantage. As for weaknesses, when giving up the first takedown, our wrestlers lose the match too often. We need to focus on getting the first takedown, but if that does not happen, we need to find a way to score from behind more frequently.”
Minden will compete in the Class B, District 4 meet in Ogallala Feb. 10-11.
The field of teams in the district include Blair and Waverly, both of which placed top five in last year’s state meet.
The Whippets will open the new season with a triangular on Thursday at Centura, taking on the Centurions and St. Paul.