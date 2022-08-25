MINDEN — While nine wins in nearly 30 tries still is far off from where the Minden softball program wants to be, the Whippets’ 2021 campaign was their best in a decade.
“Last season’s win/loss record was the best in the last 10 years at Minden. We are building on that this season,” said Whippets head coach Liz Bloomfield.
“We strive to play hard and compete against our Class B matchups as well as finish the season at the top of our district. Our girls see this as an opportunity to show our community what we are capable of. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
Leading the way will be five seniors — a 1/3 of the Whippets’ roster. Among them is Lily Bloomfield, who carried a .547 batting average and led the Whippets with 41 hits — 16 for extra bases, including four home runs. Bloomfield drove in 23 runs and scored 28.
Also back for one more season are Cloee Johnson, who batted .369 and scored 24 runs while leading the team with three triples. Senior Sonny Sowles had a team-high 12 hits for extra bases last year while hitting .361.
Both Johnson and Bloomfield should log innings in the circle behind sophomore Addison Klaubunde, who wore 100 2/3 innings as a freshman with 69 strikeouts.
At the plate, Klaubunde registered a .380 average with seven RBI. Fellow sophomore Trinity Carr hit .400 during her freshman campaign a year ago.
“Our greatest strength this season will be our senior leadership as well as a larger and more experienced pitching staff,” said Bloomfield.
The Whippets will play on a newly resurfaced Augie Nelson Park when they open at home Aug. 30.
Aug. 18 Tri w/CCV and FCEMF, at CCV; Aug. 23 Tri w/SV and Chase Co., at Stamford; Aug. 25 vs. St. Paul; Aug. 27 at Holdrege tourney; Aug. 30 Host Tri w/Kearney Catholic and Lexington; Sept.1 Host Tri w/ HAC and Cozad; Sept. 6 vs. Central City; Sept. 8 vs. Gothenburg; Sept. 10 at Cozad tourney; Sept. 12 at Ord; Sept. 13 Varsity DH; Sept. 20 Tri w/STC at Gothenburg; Sept. 22 at FCEMF; Sept. 24 at Central City tourney; Sept. 26 Tri w/Hershey and SV; Sept. 27 vs McCook; Sept. 29 vs Kearney Catholic at Kearney