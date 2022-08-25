MINDEN — While nine wins in nearly 30 tries still is far off from where the Minden softball program wants to be, the Whippets’ 2021 campaign was their best in a decade.

“Last season’s win/loss record was the best in the last 10 years at Minden. We are building on that this season,” said Whippets head coach Liz Bloomfield.

