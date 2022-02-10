MINDEN — A huge win.
That's how Minden head coach Carson Blum described his team's win over Wood River Thursday night inside Whippets Gymnasium.
The Whippets trailed for nearly one half of play until Carter Harsin knocked down a jumper to take a 27-26 lead.
They held that lead for nearly 12 minutes of the second half before Wood River managed to cut the lead from eight to three when the Eagles exited a timeout in a 1-3-1 press trap that caused six Minden turnovers.
"We didn't attack it. We were allowing ourselves to be trapped a lot of the time," Blum said. "That makes it very difficult and you can't see where your teammates are to pass it and then the ball gets tipped and stolen. Eventually, we started to attack it and got the ball to the middle of the floor and after we beat the press we got a few layups out of it."
Wood River was able to come back and take the lead with 2:35 left and the score at 47-46.
After beating the press that Wood River put on one more time, the ball found its way to Carter Harsin, and he delivered to give the Whippets the 49-47 lead with 1:15 to go.
"We were holding the lead by a thread for a little bit, especially when (Wood River) went to the 1-3-1. They switched from 1-3-1 to man and lost Carter. They didn't talk on it and he knocked down a big 3 and got a defensive stop; then came down and got another bucket," Blum said.
The one defensive stop the Whippets needed turned out to be big. Wood River had to foul.
In the first 31 minutes of play, Minden was 8-for-12 at the charity stripe. In the final minute, free throws became the Whippets' best friend as they finished 7-for-10, with Harsin going to line six times and making 5-of-6.
"I believe we missed five or six free throws in the first half so it was clutch for us to make those free throws when they counted the most," said Blum.
Not only free throw shooting became big, the overall shooting from Minden came up big as well. In the second half, the Whippets went 8-for-13 from the floor and was 19-for-34 for the game.
Minden held Wood River to 40% shooting, going 17-for-42 for the game and 7-for-22 in the second half.
"That is darn good. I write that on the board every time. It says shoot with confidence, and they did that (Thursday)." Blum said.
Harsin shared the game high with Wood River's Caleb Paulk at 16 points. Braiden Schroeder scored 10.,Caden Bradley had nine, and Rylan Holsten eight. Jake Ryan chipped in six, Seth Hauserman added five and Cooper Land had two.
Minden..............11 16 11 18 — 56
Wood River............15 11 9 12 — 47
Girls: Minden 67, Wood River 21
Creating havoc early was a key to success for Minden in its 67-21 win over Wood River Thursday night.
The Whippets forced 36 turnovers and scored 39 of the team's 67 points off them.
"We usually do a good job of speeding people up. Last week I thought we've been a lot more active in our press and if we can get out and run we have some athletic girls and we did a good job of finishing," said Minden head coach Taylor Mauslby.
Four Whippets scored in double figures. Rozie Nelson had the game-high 16 points. Sloane Beck and Kinsie Land each had 13 points, and Mattie Kamery scored 11 points.
"We usually are pretty balanced and that is what we want to be. We had a lot of people do a bunch of good things and brought a bunch of great energy which is a great boost going into subdistrict time," said Maulsby.
The Whippets played a mixture of man and 2-3 zone that created more trouble for the Eagles as they only attempted 26 total shots and made eight.
"We did well with our 2-3 zone,” Maulsby said. “We matched up well and made it pretty tough and I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Minden................16 19 17 15 — 67
Wood River.................5 5 9 2 — 21