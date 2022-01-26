MINDEN — After posting a 12-12 record last season, Minden girls basketball coach Taylor Maulsby wasn’t sure what to expect from his young team this time around.
That the Whippets are now 15-3 and ranked No. 7 in Class C-1 by the Omaha World Herald is a testament to the team’s athleticism and ability to run and gun while working in the occasional three-point offering enough to stay one step ahead of the competition.
That, combined with an aggressive defensive pose, already has made the Whippets the most successful team Maulsby has coached in his four years with the program.
Being four wins ahead of last season, the team is starting to look forward to its chances of returning to state tournament play, having missed the boat for the first time in eight years last season. Minden was the C-1 runner-up in 2014 and 2021.
Among its most impressive performances of the season was the Whippets’ 41-31 road win over St. Paul on Jan. 18. The Wildcats were 13-2 and had been ranked No. 1 earlier in the season.
“I knew we were going to be very talented,” Maulsby said. “I wasn’t sure with us being as young as we are with one senior, two freshmen and a sophomore who hadn’t played a ton how we would do. We’ve gotten a lot more athletic than we had been, and when you’re 15-3, a lot of things have gone your way.”
Some of the best work on the court has come from previously untested freshmen talents Kinsie Land, post, and Mattie Kamery, guard. At 5-foot-10, Land is Minden’s tallest player and leading scorer with an 8.9 average. Kamery has kept the offense rolling as Minden’s third leading scorer in her role as sixth player off the bench.
“Our two talented freshmen are the difference this year,” Maulsby said. “They continue to improve and are doing enough to help us win ballgames.”
What makes Minden particularly difficult to stop on offense is just how balanced its attack has become. Sophomore Rozie Nelson, guard; junior Sloane Beck, guard/forward; junior Priscila Madiz, guard; and senior Payton Weeder, forward, have all shown the ability to put points on the board.
“We have six girls who average between 5 and 9 points a game,” Maulsby said. “We’ve got an infusion of talent, which is nice.”
The team’s fast-paced pressure defense has kept its transitionary game moving forward. It has also served to keep them in games following slow starts.
“We’ve done a good job of turning people over,” Maulsby said. “We’ve won some close games and are improving throughout the season, which is exciting.
“We’ve won four games in a row and in the last couple made some comebacks when we’d fallen behind early. These girls don’t panic and do enough to get over the hump.”
As the team readies for its two upcoming confrontations against Gothenburg, Friday and Feb. 5, Maulsby said the Whippets will need to shore up their ball handling skills and capitalize on any and all outside shooting opportunities to fare well against the Swedes, a similar team built around youth with a 12-4 record.
“They are a really athletic bunch of girls who can run and want to get up and down the court,” he said of Gothenburg. “They’re very young like us and a really good team defensively.
“They are going to force us to play really well to beat them. It’s going to come down to who can turn the other team over and who is shooting better outside.”