MINDEN — For a long time — too long if you ask head coach Whitney Maulsby — Minden’s girls golf team has flown under the radar.
Even though the team has 11 state championships in its history — the most recent of which were back-to-back Class C titles in 2013-14 — it’s still under recognized because it’s not considered a major sport (football, volleyball, basketball).
But it is to Maulsby, who enters her sixth season at the helm, and its participants.
The proof of the program’s success hangs in the Whippets’ gym, where championships and runner-up finishes are celebrated. Golf’s winning tradition holds the most weight.
It’s about time people know about it, said Maulsby.
“We have a hashtag this year called ‘#QuietTradition,’ because the banners in our gym show all the championships and runner-ups that we’ve had,” she said. “Not to brag, but girls golf is a little bit ahead of everybody else in Minden and not many people know that.
“It’s kind of a quiet tradition this year at our school, but this year we said that we don’t want it to be quiet.”
The Whippets were back to making plenty of noise in Class C last season, placing as state runner-up as freshman KayLynn Jorgensen posted a solo third-place finish.
Maulsby dubbed Jorgensen as a “culture changer.” Just one year into high school career, Jorgensen has already made her mark starting with her preparation.
“I’ve never seen someone on my team personally that’s spent so many hours trying to improve themselves and then spreading that mentality to the people around her,” Maulsby said.
“We had girls who just started golf last year and they’ve spent hours out here now because they want to be like her and want to help her and want the team to succeed.”
Jorgensen won the Central Nebraska Junior Amateur over the summer in the 14-15 age group. She fired a personal best score of 74 at Riverside Golf Club during the final round of the two-day event in June.
Maulsby said already she’s seen Jorgensen emerge as more of a leader in year two.
“I can just tell this year she has a little more confidence,” Maulsby said. “When you’re a good golfer as a freshman and you have good golfers that are older than you, too, it’s kind of intimidating to do your best and compete with them because you don’t want to ruffle any feathers.
“But this year I think she knows they all support her and want her to be the best she can be and so she’s working darn hard. Watching her swing, I’m very excited for what she can do this year.”
Maulsby shares that sentiment for all 10 girls on her team, all of whom played last season. The Whippets didn’t graduate anyone off their silver-medal-winning roster.
“We talked about how rare that is,” the coach said. “To get to experience another year with the same girls and be more comfortable than we were last year is something that not a lot of people get a chance to do, so we really wanted to take advantage of it.
“We’re comfortable enough to compete against each other, which I think is going to push us to be better.”
Senior Callie Whitten, juniors Kara Suchsland and Brynn Smith, and sophomore Shelby Nelson regularly made up the top five with Jorgensen last season.
Cheyenne Vahl, Lauren Starkey, Brooklyn Workman, Isabelle Martin and Alyssa Johnson are vying for spots in the lineup.
The Whippets are slated to be one of the teams to beat in Class C alongside defending champion and conference mate Broken Bow.
“One of our resounding goals is to win that state championship,” Maulsby said. “They know they can do it and they’ve set their goal already in their head and that’s what they’re working toward.
“We have that itch to beat Broken Bow specifically, but we’re not forgetting there are a lot of talented teams in that class.”
