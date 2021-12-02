MINDEN — The Minden Whippets lost four seniors to graduation from last year’s squad but despite the positions to fill head coach Taylor Maulsby is optimistic about the 2021-2022 season.
“We lost four seniors that were a big part of our program the last three years and who provided great leadership but we should be more athletic and better in the open court,” said Maulsby.
Returning starters include junior Sloan Beck and senior Payton Weeder. Beck averaged 7.5 points per gam and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Whippets a season ago. Weeder contributed 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds last year.
Also returning from last season are juniors Brenna Bules and Priscila Madriz and sophomore Rozie Nelson.
“With only one senior we lack some experience, but I am confident in the fact that we have a lot of young and very talented girls coming in and competing to fill those roles,” Maulsby said.
Maulsby has been impressed with his squads work put in the summer and first few weeks of practice and knows if they keep working they can achieve all of the goals they have set for the season.
“The girls have worked hard this summer and I am eager to see that work pay off,” commented Maulsby. “We will need to continue to improve in the half court, and have some girls step up and become more consistent outside shooters if we are going to achieve our goals we have for this season but I’m excited to see how the year progresses.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2 Southern Valley; 4 @ Ogallala; 7 @ Lexington; 10 Broken Bow; 14 Central City; 16 @ Elm Creek; 21 @ Gibbon; 28-29 Axtell Holiday Tournament;
Jan. — 4 Kearney Catholic; 7 Ainsworth; 8 Valentine; 11 @ Ravenna; 13 @ Hastings St. Cecilia; 15 @ McCook; 18 @ St. Paul; 21 Holdrege; 24-29 Southwest Conference Tournament North Platte Community College/Gothenburg;
Feb.— 4 @ Cozad; Feb. 5 @ Gothenburg; Feb. 10 Wood River