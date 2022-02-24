KEARNEY — The first few minutes told Carson Blum all he needed to know.
The first-year Minden coach watched his team turn the ball over on its first three possessions trying to penetrate Kearney Catholic’s defensive interior and he figured it spelt disaster.
Blum was right. The end result a 66-38 drubbing in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 11 final inside the Stars’ Cope Coliseum Thursday night.
“They do a really good job of pressuring the ball, denying wings, making it tough to throw it inside to our big kid and we struggled with it tonight,” Blum said. “We struggled with their pressure and that was the big difference tonight.”
The Whippets (17-8) coughed it up 17 times to the second-ranked Stars (24-1), whose only loss is by four points to Class B No. 1 Skutt.
It didn’t help Minden’s cause that Kearney Catholic opened the game with a 3-pointer and an and-one by Garret Schmaderer, who was one of four Stars in double figures on the night, on the way to a 17-point first quarter.
Schmaderer scored 10 of his 11 points by halftime. Turner Plugge poured in nine of his 12 in the same span.
Brett Mahony tallied seven points in each half and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Jaden Seier tacked on 10 points for the Stars.
It was quite the opposite experience for the Whippets, who nearly let a 26-point lead slip in Tuesday’s semifinal against Cozad.
Minden’s offense runs through its post play. That was not a possibility Thursday although Caden Bradley’s team-best 10 points and nine rebounds might tell you so.
Bradley made three straight shots just before halftime to have his team trailing by 16.
Typically he’d have some assists, too. But not against the Stars, who barely allowed the entry passes to the 6-foot-4 junior.
Minden mustered only two 3-pointers on the night — one each from Jake Ryan and at the final buzzer from Antonio Amer.
“If we get it inside, we play really well,” Blum, a Minden and Hastings College grad, said. “We get it inside, kick it out for open 3s. But when we’re not doing it we only score 38 points.”
It was Minden’s third-worst offensive night on the season, but thankfully it didn’t end its season.
Wildcard points and a flurry of good fortune helped the Whippets secure a district final slot. They’ll see No. 1-rated Ashland-Greenwood in the C1-2 game. The game will be Saturday in Ashland at 5 p.m.
“We had to have, what, eight teams ahead of us win? And they all did,” Blum said.
MIN (17-8).............7 10 5 16 — 38
KC (24-1)............17 16 20 13 — 66
Minden (38)
Seth Hauserman 3-7 0-0 6, Rylan Holsten 1-2 0-0 2, Carter Harsin 2-10 2-4 6, Braiden Schroeder 1-5 1-4 3, Caden Bradley 4-7 2-2 10, Austin Lutkemeier 2-2 0-0 4, Jake Ryan 1-5 0-0 3, Isaac Kuehn 0-1 0-2 0, Rilan Olson 0-0 1-2 1, Levi Loseke 0-1 0-0 0, Antonio Amer 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 15-41 6-15 38.
Kearney Catholic (66)
Garret Schamderer 4-6 2-3 11, Turner Plugge 4-7 1-2 12, Mason Mandernach 2-6 0-0 5, Dylan Merz 3-4 0-1 6, Brett Mahony 5-15 3-4 14, Jaden Seier 3-5 2-4 10, Quinten Hogeland 0-2 0-0 0, Creighton Sharp 1-2 1-2 3, Landon Edeal 1-1 0-0 3, Caleb O’Brien 0-1 0-0 0, Koren Conrad 1-3 0-0 2, Brant Christner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-53 9-17 66.
Three-point goals: M 2-12 (Hauserman 0-3, Harsin 0-5, Schroeder 0-1, Ryan 1-2, Loseke 0-1, Amer 1-1); KC 9-23 (Schmaderer 1-1, Plugge 3-4, Mandernach 1-3, Mahony 1-6, Hogeland 0-2, Sharp 0-1, Edeal 1-1, O’Brien 0-1, Conrad 0-1). Rebounds: M 27-6 (Bradley 9); KC 37-14 (Mahony 8). Turnovers: M 17; KC 10.