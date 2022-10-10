COLUMBUS — Minden golf coach Whitney Maulsby credits the trust she has in her golfers for the success they experienced during Monday’s opening round at the Class C state tournament.
The Whippets scored three golfers in the top 25, with two in medal position, as they sit second in the team standings behind Broken Bow.
“I just think these girls have done such a good job of getting out on the course and doing it all by themselves,” Maulsby said. “I’m just able to trust them and I know they’ll make the right decisions without me by their side.”
And the coach is thankful for that.
“I’m a golfer for a reason,” she said with a laugh. “I can’t run across the course. So it’s too hard to get to all of them, and instead of me panicking that they might have an emergency, I don’t do that anymore. They can handle themselves. If they have a bad hole, they pick themselves up and move on.
“I just feel like they have learned all aspects of the game instead of relying on me to help make decisions.”
And when her team posts a 364, which is 15 strokes ahead of third place and 16 behind first, the Whippets’ process is on display.
It’s the trust in a freshman to go out and shoot an 81 at Elks Country Club in Columbus. That was the case with KayLynn Jorgensen.
“She is such a good leader for our team and has such a level head,” Maulsby said. “To go out and act like she has no nerves was just really impressive.”
Sophomore Kara Suchsland followed up with an 88 and junior Callie Whitten an 88. Sophomore Brynn Smith carded a 104.
“My goal for the girls was to shoot in the 360s, and we’ve done it every once in a while, but to do it the first day of state, I didn’t know if we were capable,” Maulsby said.
The Whippets are still chasing Broken Bow, whom which they share a friendly rivalry. They believe the top spot is within reach.
“We saw them in the parking lot and said, ‘We’re coming for you.’ And so if anything is going to happen it’ll be tomorrow,” Maulsby said.
Patriots have two in medal contention
Adams Central was happy to be in Columbus and not Gering or Scottsbluff Monday.
Mostly, the Patriots — Class C this season — were just excited to be playing state tournament golf.
Freshman Peyton Hartman, in her first experience, led the team with an 87 that has her tied for 11th. She birdied the par three 11th hole and had five pars on the day.
“Peyton hit the ball probably the best she has all year,” said head coach Rod Hartman. “She struggled the greens putting, but I think all the girls did.”
Junior teammate Sidney O’Dey, who tied for 11th last year, is tied for 13th after the first round after carding an 88.
“Sidney didn’t hit the ball well at all, but she was able to get up and down, and she saved what could have been a not very good day,” Hartman said. “I know she wasn’t real pleased with 88, but it could have been a whole lot worse.”
Those pair of scores, coupled with Maggie Rostvet’s 97 and Jersie Diecker’s 109, have the Patriots tied for fourth place in the team standings.
“Overall, I think we put ourselves in good position,” said Hartman. “We said at the beginning if we can be top two or three at the end of the tournament we’d consider that a success. And we’ve set ourselves up to be right there.”
AC trails third-place Scotus Central Catholic (379) by two strokes heading into the final round.
“Coming into the week, we talked about enjoying the last two competitive rounds of the year, and to be in contention for a couple of medals is always a bonus,” Hartman said.
Round one scores (Top 15 individuals)
1, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 70; 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 79; 3, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 81; 4, Cecilia Arndt, Scotus, 83; T5, Jocelyn Kumm, Bergan, 84; T5, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 84; T7, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill, 85; T7, Riley Haschke, Wayne, 85; T7, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 85; 10, Julia Messere, GICC, 86; T11, Peyton Hartman, Adams Central, 87; T11, Taylor Biermann, Boone Central, 87; T13, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 88; T13, Kara Suchsland, Minden, 88; T15, Elizabeth Goebel, Brownell Talbot, 89; T15, Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn, 89
2, Minden 364
3, Kaylynn Jorgensen 81; Kara Suchsland 88; Callie Whitten 91; Brynn Smith 104; Shelby Nelson 106
12, Superior 407
Rayne Biltoft 90; Haley Blackstone 98; Neah McMeen 100; Nadia McMeen 119; Lauren Tietjen 129