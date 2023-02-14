Sloane Beck was as confused as anyone. Taylor Maulsby was livid, red-faced as usual on the Minden bench.
An alleged miscommunication between the scorer's table and the officiating crew cost the Whippets a win in regulation Tuesday night.
Luckily for them, it didn't cost them a chance at avenging one of their four losses this season when they play Adams Central for the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 title on Thursday.
The ninth-rated Whippets (19-4) secured that opportunity via 36 minutes of bruising basketball Tuesday against Grand Island Central Catholic inside the neutral site of Patriot Gymnasium. They prevailed 59-56 in overtime.
Beck had what she — and Minden fans alike — thought were the nails in the Crusaders' coffin with a pair of charity shots with half of a second on the fourth-quarter clock.
They would have all but finalized a 46-45 victory in a lengthy 32 minutes. But her first make was nullified because the GICC player who had fouled out on the play was still on the floor.
Beck's second (a redo on the first) flushed through to tie the game at 45 again. Her third (second) missed and time expired.
"I didn't make that third one but I trusted my team that we were going to come through in overtime," Beck said afterward.
And so they did for Beck, who fouled out in overtime having scored eight of her 10 points after halftime.
Trinity Houchin opened the overtime with two quick baskets, one of which was a 3-pointer, to stake Minden to its largest lead of the night (five points).
Free throws then sealed the win. The Whippets were 7-of-8 at the stripe in OT. Freshman Myla Emery was 4-for-4 in the frame and 8-for-8 on the night as part of her 14 points.
Central Catholic kept the pressure on with a three-point play by Carolyn Maser with 2:30 left and a rare, desperation 3-pointer by Lucy Ghaifan at 12 seconds.
But the Crusaders (15-8) saw their season end on Maser's final heave — a good look from just beyond the arc at the horn that was a tad too long.
Minden overcame a 20-point night from Ghaifan and a strong second half from Maser, who scored 16 of her 18 in the game's final 20 minutes on 7-of-9 shooting.
Ghaifan did her damage in the opening half, scoring 14 points and making her final five shots following an 0-for-3 start.
Maser was a thorn in Minden's game plan to limit second chance opportunities. She snatched six offensive rebounds in a double-double effort.
"The only way they were scoring was offensive rebounding, so if we could limit those opportunities for them, we knew we'd be right in the game," said Minden coach Taylor Maulsby. "We did a better job in the fourth quarter and overtime, and did just enough to barely get by."
The Whippets had a goal of tiring out their opponent, Beck said.
"They got some big, strong chicks that are bigger than us and stronger than us," Beck said. "But we know we're faster than them, so we were just running and running and running."
Mattie Kamery rang up 12 of her team-high 16 points in the second half for Minden, which won its first overtime game in three tries this season. The others were losses to Adams Central (Dec. 15) and Ravenna (Jan. 10).
Beck said she's excited to see the Patriots, 54-51 winners in round one, again.
"I didn't think we played up to our full potential when we played them the first time," she said. "I'm ready to play them again, especially after this win. We'll have some momentum going into it."
GICC (15-8).................9 16 10 10 11 — 56
Minden (19-4).............10. 12 9 14 14 — 59
Grand Island Central Catholic (56)
Avery O'Boyle 1-6 0-0 3, Anna Tibbetts 0-3 0-0 0, Bryndal Moody 2-4 0-0 5, Gracie Woods 3-8 2-2 8, Lucy Ghaifan 7-15 5-9 20, Carolyn Maser 7-10 4-5 18, Kylie Gangwish 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Gellatly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 21-48 11-16 56
Minden (59)
Priscilla Madriz 1-3 1-2 3, Mattie Kamery 5-11 6-9 16, Sloane Beck 2-3 4-8 10, Kinsie Land 1-4 0-0 3, Myla Emery 2-4 8-8 14, Trinity Houchin 3-7 1-2 9, Rozie Nelson 1-1 2-4 4, Makenna Betty 1-2 0-2 2. Totals: 16-35 23-38 59.
Three-point goals—G 3-13 (O'Boyle 1-5, Tibbets 0-3, Moody 1-2, Woods 0-1, Ghaifan 1-1, Maser 0-1); M 4-12 (Madriz 0-1, Kamery 0-2, Land 0-1, Emery 2-3, Houchin 2-5). Rebounds—G 33-12 (Maser 10-6); M 21-6 (Land 6-1). Turnovers—G 20; M 13.
Adams Central 54, St. Paul 33
One of these days, Kadi Kimberly should buy Rachel Goodon an ice cream cone or a soda pop.
It's primarily Goodon who Kimberly can thank for the often wide open looks from her comfort zone — beyond the 3-point arc.
The attention Adams Central's 6-foot-3 post commands from defenses packs up the interior and leaves Kimberly, the Patriots' not-so-secret-sharp-shooter, lining up her specialty sans close out.
That was again the case Tuesday with St. Paul. Kimberly splashed through five 3-pointers in a 54-33 win Tuesday night to advance AC, the C1-9 host, to Thursday's final.
"People just have to guard the post so hard, that that's just going to continue to happen, those open looks for (Kimberly) and our other guards, too," said AC coach Evan Smith.
Goodon scored the game-high 17 points, but trailed Kimberly for the team lead at the break after she flushed her first four attempts from downtown.
The Patriots (22-1), rated third in Class C-1, opened up a 20-point lead with a 3-pointer by Lauryn Scott to open the fourth quarter.
Kimberly's final triple ballooned the advantage to 23 before the Wildcats (8-13) closed to 14 points with four minutes left.
Briley Nienhueser polished off the win with four of her nine points coming in the fourth quarter.
St. Paul's Gracie Kelley tallied seven of her 11 points in the first half to keep the Wildcats within reach. But they were outscored 13-5 in the third quarter.
Thursday's subdistrict final is scheduled for 6 p.m. at AC.