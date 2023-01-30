KEARNEY — After coasting to a win over Broken Bow in the Southwest Conference semifinals, Minden found itself in the conference championship game for the first time since 2018.
The Whippets had a tall task in front of them with conference rival Gothenburg and its Concordia University commit Kynlee Strauser.
But Class C-1 No. 9 Minden executed a good game plan, and fought its way to a 54-51 win Saturday at neutral site Kearney High School.
Strauser hit her first six shots and had 15 points in the opening frame as she went off for 31 on the night for the No. 4 Swedes. Her hot start had Gothenburg, last year’s SWC runner-up, leading 17-8 early on.
“(Strauser) shot the ball really well, and she is just a really good basketball player,” said Maulsby. “We didn’t necessarily do a good job of finding her early, which is what one of our scouting reports said, but I thought as the game went on we settled down defensively.”
Minden (16-3) outscored the Swedes 30-21 across the second and third frames to tie the game after three quarters.
Sloane Beck led the Whippets’ charge back. She scored seven of her team-high 14 points in the third period to even things up with eight minutes to play.
“I thought Sloane played really well and got a lot of offensive rebounds, and was really strong inside,” Maulsby said.
Teammate Mattie Kamery had 13 points, with nine of those coming in the second quarter.
“Obviously, Mattie is a tremendous player, especially when she gets downhill. She’s very tough to stay in front of,” said Maulsby.
Free throws played a big factor in the final frame. And it was the Whippets who had more success. Minden went 6-for-8 from the line and Gothenburg was 1-for-5.
Minden’s Trinity Houchin, a transfer from Axtell, stepped up in a big way, making all four of her free throw attempts. Beck also had a make with 7.7 seconds left to make it a three-point game.
“I thought Trinity made some huge free throws down the stretch and Myla (Emery) also made some big buckets down the stretch,” Maulsby said. “It was great that everyone was contributing.”
The Swedes (13-3) had a chance to force overtime. They got the ball up the court and into Strausers’ hands. But the shot from well beyond the 3-point arc never came close.
Minden’s bench stormed the court, meeting its starters at the center of the floor. A trio of Whippets collected a first-place plaque in front of a full gymnasium.
“It means a lot to the school and to these girls. It’s great for the community,” said Minden coach Taylor Maulsby.
Emery added nine points for the Whippets. Kinsie Land chipped in seven points to go with six rebounds. Houchin dished four assists.
The teams will meet in a week in Minden for a rematch.
Minden (16-3)...............8 15 15 16 — 54
Gothenburg (13-3)........17 9 12 13 — 51
Sloane Beck 14, Mattie Emery 13, Myla Emery 9, Kinsie Land 7, Trinity Houchin 6, Makenna Betty 2, Priscila Madriz 2, Rozie Nelson 1
Kynlee Strauser 31, Ellarey Harm 6, Aubrey O’Hare 6, Ellie Wyatt 4, Ashlyn Richeson 2