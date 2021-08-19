MINDEN — Minden was led last season by Franklin transfer Kendall Colby, who finished as bronze medalist at the 2020 Class C state meet.
Colby was a motivator with her play, elevating her teammates to new heights and ultimately the Whippets claimed a fifth place finish in the team race.
Now, a cast of three seniors, a sophomore and a freshman hope to carry the baton to another successful season on Minden’s rise back to the top of the class.
The Whippets last won the team title in 2013, which was the program’s 11th overall between Classes B and C. The team last had an individual champion in 2003 when Kristen Kosch won her second in a row.
Co-head coaches Whitney Maulsby and Katie Jorgensen return for their fourth season at the helm with high hopes.
“After a great finish to our season last year, we hope to really keep things rolling,” Maulsby said. “We had a great group of experienced seniors. They bring motivation and leadership to some very talented young players.”
One of those young players, Kara Suchsland, is only a freshman. Suchsland is already off and rolling after carding a hole-in-one days before starting practice this fall.
Seniors Leah Livingston and Kaylee Smith, as well as sophomore Callie Whitten joined Colby on the state scorecard last fall. Senior Payton Weeder will be a new addition to the rotation this year.
Minden opens its season Aug. 27 at McCook, playing on the challenging Heritage Hills Golf Course and its narrow fairways and long native grass. The Whippets host their home invite Sept. 17. The state meet is Oct. 11.
“We hope to remain competitive as a team all year long and get back to the state meet in October,” Maulsby said.
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at McCook; Aug. 31 at Broken Bow; Sept. 2 at Indianhead; Sept. 7 at Cozad; Sept. 9 at Awarii Dunes; Sept. 10 at Lexington; Sept. 14 at Gothenburg; Sept. 17 Minden invite; Sept. 21 at Aurora; Sept. 23 at Holdrege; Sept. 27 at Cozad; Sept. 28 Southwest Conference meet; Oct. 4 districts; Oct. 11 state meet