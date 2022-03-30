Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Intermittent snow showers. Gusty winds early. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers. Gusty winds early. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.