HILDRETH — The Wilcox-Hlldreth boys basketball is determined to leave the bad taste of the 2020-21 season in the rearview mirror.
The Falcons went 7-15 last year but they are motivated to make the 2021-22 season a successful one.
Sam Gruwell, the 5-foot-10 sophomore, will lead the Falcons on the court this fall as he is the only starter returning this year.
Overall, the Falcons are a young squad with a lot of new faces, but the goal still remains the same for this Wilcox-Hildreth squad.
“Going into this season we know we have a lot of growth to do. We return only one letter winner and just a few players with varsity experience,” said W-H head coach Jordan Volk. “Our main goal this season is to take each moment we step on the floor as an opportunity to improve. Our players understand the commitment and hard work it is going to take to compete how we want to and are excited for the opportunity this season.”
Three freshman, two sophomores and a junior make up the bulk of the newcomers for the Falcons. The group is made up of freshmen Dagan Ortgeisen, Grant Henry, and Micah Johnson; sophomores Lucas Linden and Grayson Sheen; and junior Chase Bunger.
Schedule
Dec. — 2 @ Hi-Line; 3 @ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 9 @ Shelton; 10 Alma; 14 @ Red Cloud; 16 Arapahoe; 18 Pleasanton; 27-28 Hampton Tournament;
Jan. — 4 @ Bertrand; 7 Kenesaw; 8 Elm Creek; 14 @ Loomis; 15 @ Ansley-Litchfield; 21 @ Axtell; 22 Amherst; 25 Silver Lake; 28 Franklin; 29-Feb. 5 Fort Kearny Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 8 @ Overton; 18 Harvard