WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth’s biggest weapon is back on the field for the 2022 season.
Gaige Ritner hopes to pick up where he left off in 2021, when he rushed for 1,430 yards and 22 touchdowns during the Falcons’ 4-4 season.
“Gaige is one of the more dynamic players in six-man football,” said Falcons coach Cody Whipkey. “Thanks to his vision and quickness, he has a natural ability to find the ball on defense and make quick cuts in space with the ball.”
Last year, Ritner made quite a jump up from his freshman season when he managed 116 yards and a touchdown in an injury-shortened season (four games).
This year, he’s who the Falcons will lean heavily on as they vie for a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2019.
“(The) expectation for this year is to be better than what we have been the last few years. We went 4-4 and maybe haven’t lived up to the expectations that we had for ourselves going into those seasons,” said third-year coach Cody Whipkey.
“The biggest thing this year is to get back into the playoffs. We have been the last team out the last couple of years and to just take care of business. Be better than 4-4, have a winning record this year.”
Wilcox-Hildreth is playing in the D6-3 district with Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Shelton, Red Cloud, Harvard and Franklin. Whipkey believes that it’ll be a tough district this year.
“Red Cloud, I think, is going to be the favorite just based on what they are bringing back from last year. They have a really talented team,” Whipkey said. “I think they are going to be really hungry after falling short last year and so there will be a lot of motivation on their part.
“SEM will be very good this year, as well. They have a ton of athletes and one of the best offenses in the state. If they can make improvements on the defensive side of the ball, they’re going to be really good.”
Complementing Gaige Ritner will be his younger brother, Graiden, and junior quarterback Grayson Sheen.
“Our biggest strength for the upcoming season will be with our skill position players, as we return all of our skill position players from the previous season,” Whipkey said.
“Junior, Chase Capser will anchor the offensive and defensive lines, earning all-district honors last year at the center position.”
Schedule
Sept. 1 at Elba; Sept 8 vs. Southwest; Sept. 16 at Lewiston; Sept. 22 at SEM; Sept. 30 Franklin 3 p.m.; Oct. 6 at Shelton; Oct. 14 Red Cloud; Oct. 21 Harvard
