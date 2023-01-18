WILCOX — Cody Whipkey didn’t have to think about the question before he answered.
Yes, the ninth-year coach expected his Wilcox-Hildreth girls basketball team to be where it’s currently at. And the 11-2 Falcons are still coming into form.
“It’s about the best possible start we could have imagined,” said Whipkey, whose team won only 10 games a season ago.
“We felt like we could be competitive in our games up to this point and knew there was a possibility of this. Still, to be where we’re at is exciting.”
It’s the best start for the program since opening 12-0 in 2013-14.
The Falcons have won 10 games in a row after starting the year 1-2.
The losses — to Class D-1 No. 2 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and No. 7 Alma — came in back-to-back games after a season-opening win over Hi-Line.
Unbeaten S-E-M got Wilcox-Hildreth by two, while one-loss Alma won by nine points.
The latter Whipkey labeled the Falcons’ “breakout game.”
“I think it spurred us to go on this 10-game winning streak,” he said.
“We didn’t play great against Hi-Line, and we lost that game to S-E-M, which we felt was a game we should have won. Then knowing that you’re going to go play Alma after that, one of the top teams in D-1, it definitely could have gone the wrong way.
“But our girls competed really well and it kind of showed them that we can do this. If we can take Alma to the last minute of the game at their place, we can do this.”
The key has been defense. Wilcox-Hildreth surrendered a season-high 59 points to Alma, but hasn’t permitted more than 35 to a foe since.
“So far this season, in my opinion, it’s been the biggest factor for us in getting off to an 11-2 start,” Whipkey said of his defense.
“Our defense has been really good this year, outside of that Alma game. They’ve got so many good shooters, it’s hard to keep them to a low score. Even in that game, I thought, our defense forced them into a lot of uncharacteristic turnovers for them and I thought we guarded them fairly well, they just made some tough shots.
“We’re forcing turnovers with our press and half-court. We’re forcing teams to take some tough shots. We’re defending the 3-point line pretty well.”
Whipkey said those were all things that he emphasized in offseason preparation.
The offense has held its own, too. The Falcons averaged 46 points per game, led by sophomore Madison Bunger’s 13 points and senior Sarah Jensen’s 11.3.
The combo is a rarity in Class D-2 girls basketball, Whipkey said. Both stand at 6-foot tall.
Why wouldn’t they be the team’s leading scorers?
“You’d be crazy not to run your offense through them,” Whipkey said.
But complementary basketball has been an important factor for the Falcons, too. Their fourth other primary contributors average between 3.5 and 6.3 points, but each has reached double figures at least once.
Senior Claire Ortgiesen has three games of 10 points or more this season.
“We’ve just been very balanced,” Whipkey said. “When Madi or Sarah is held to seven or eight points, it seems like we have one of four other girls step up for us.”
The Falcons need that to continue if they’re to make their first district final since 2016. As a consolidated program, Wilcox-Hildreth has yet to make a state tournament in girls basketball.
To have a chance, the eight-ranked Falcons will have to survive a challenging finishing stretch where they’ll possibly play Class D-2 No. 7 Overton three times in three weeks in the Fort Kearny Conference tournament, likely subdistricts and possibly a district final.
No. 1 and unbeaten Shelton is also on the schedule (Jan. 26).
“I know we’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Whipkey said. “This last stretch does give us more of a challenge than the middle of our season did. But I think we’re ready for that. I think we’re ready to be tested.
“Every game is the biggest of the year.”