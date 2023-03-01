WILCOX — It had been a long time coming, but Wilcox-Hildreth decided following at the end of last season that it was time to raise the bar of expectation on its 2022-23 season.

That the Falcons (18-7) were able to surpass their goal of reaching the district finals this year by qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since consolidating in 2003 was a welcomed bonus befitting a team that decided to buckle down and excel.

0
0
0
0
0