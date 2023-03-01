WILCOX — It had been a long time coming, but Wilcox-Hildreth decided following at the end of last season that it was time to raise the bar of expectation on its 2022-23 season.
That the Falcons (18-7) were able to surpass their goal of reaching the district finals this year by qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since consolidating in 2003 was a welcomed bonus befitting a team that decided to buckle down and excel.
"When last season got done, right in the locker room we said we were going to be in the district final next year," eighth-year head coach Cody Whipkey said. "These girls just put their minds to it and that was the expectation all year long. There were some peaks and valleys, but once we got there, we said, 'Let's up the goal one more level. Let's make the state tournament.'
"They have worked so hard to get to this point. I'm so proud of them for not being afraid to raise their expectations and achieve their goals."
After falling to Overton in its subdistrict final, Wilcox-Hildreth secured its district final appearance through wild-card points, setting the table for its 42-33 win over Hay Springs on Feb. 24. Sophomore Madison Bunger led the charge with 12 points, with seniors Sarah Jensen and Claire Ortgiesen adding 8 points each for the winners.
With the victory, the Falcons will head to Lincoln for the first time as a consolidated team to face second-seeded Shelton in the first round of state tournament play on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. inside the Devaney Center.
Prior to joining forces, Hildreth rostered the last team to reach state tournament play in 1998, winning the Class D-2 state championship in the process. Wilcox fell in its only state tournament appearance in 1990.
It will take some doing to get past Shelton, a team that handed Wilcox-Hildreth a 52-30 loss — its worst defeat of the season — when the two teams met Jan. 27. But given the 22-point loss was actually a fairly close contest at the halfway point, Whipkey isn't about to count his Cinderella team in the rematch.
"We've got nothing to lose," he said. "We caught them (Shelton) at a bad time last time, coming off their only loss, and they were very focused. That's the only game we have lost by more than double digits.
"They (Shelton) are a deep team that can play nine, 10, or 11 girls on any given night. They have guards who can drive and post players who can move you off the ball. It'll be a tall task for us. We're just going to give it everything we've got."
Controlling the tempo will be paramount to keeping the game close. The defensive-oriented Falcons must soar to new heights to keep the 22-1 Bulldogs at bay, he said.
"In our first matchup, we were able to dictate a little slower pace," he said. "Then in third quarter, we didn't get a lot of shots. We had a lot of turnovers and let them run quite a bit, which plays into their favor. If we can control the tempo and fly around defensively, that's going to give us a good shot."
Regardless the outcome, Whipkey and Falcon supporters are beyond thrilled to see the team headed to state tournament play.
"How can you not be excited about getting to go to Lincoln?" he said. "It's going to be an amazing experience for everyone involved. We have three seniors on the team (Jensen, Ortgiesen and Emma Donley), and regardless of how this plays out, they are going to get to play their last game at state.
"Every single game we've played our girls have competed hard and not backed down. That's what it takes to get to this point in the season. To say they are part of the first team to make it to state is something no one is ever going to be able to take away from them."