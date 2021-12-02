WILCOX — The Wilcox-Hildreth girls basketball team is looking to rebound after a tough 2020-21 season in which the Falcons finished below .500.
With some fresh faces, the Falcons will have to replace two of their top scorers from last season.
This year they will be led by Sarah Jensen, a 6-foot forward who leads returners in scoring per game after averaging 11 points and eight rebounds last season.
“The 2021-22 season will be defined by players stepping into new roles for us. We are going to be looking to replace two of our three leading scorers and rebounders from last season, as well as our primary ball handler,” said W-H head coach Cody Whipkey.
“We do have a lot of size and length, which should help us out defensively and rebounding-wise, which we feel like will be the two biggest strengths of our team. Finding a couple of girls that can consistently score for us will be the biggest determiner of success for us.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2 @ Hi-Line; 3 @ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 9 @ Shelton; 10 Alma; 14 @ Red Cloud; 16 Arapahoe; 18 Pleasanton; 27-28 Hampton Tournament;
Jan. — 4 @ Bertrand; 7 Kenesaw; 8 Elm Creek; 14 @ Loomis; 15 @ Ansley-Litchfield; 21 @ Axtell; 22 Amherst; 25 Silver Lake; 28 Franklin; 29-Feb. 5 Fort Kearny Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 8 @ Overton