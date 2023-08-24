WILCOX — A new face will be roaming the sidelines for Wilcox-Hildreth this fall as Luke Glenn takes over the reins for the Falcons, replacing previous coach Cody Whipkey.
Glenn, a 2018 University of Nebraska at Kearney grad, takes over the program after the Falcons went 4-4 in the regular season and made a playoff appearance for the first time in three years.
The Falcons were ousted in the first round by Arthur County, ending their season with a 4-5 record.
With four seniors and six juniors on the roster this fall, the Falcons want make more noise in the playoffs.
The Ritner brothers — Gaige and Graiden — highlight the Falcons backfield.
Gaige, a 165-pound running back, rushed for more than 1,000 yards the last two seasons, while Graiden rushed for nearly 600 yards last year and had 263 yards receiving.
The Falcons also bring back quarterback Grayson Sheen, who threw for 485 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
“Being a young team the past two seasons, we are now senior and junior heavy,” Glenn said. “This team will be looking to build on the momentum they had last year by getting to the first round of the playoffs.
“I look for our depth and experience playing as underclassmen to help us take the next step this year.”
Aug. — 31 vs. Heartland Lutheran; Sept. — 8, at Southwest; 15, vs. Lewiston; 22, vs. S-E-M 3 p.m.; 29, at Franklin 3 p.m.; Oct. — 6, vs. Shelton 3 p.m.; 13, at Red Cloud; 20, at Harvard