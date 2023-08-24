WILCOX — A new face will be roaming the sidelines for Wilcox-Hildreth this fall as Luke Glenn takes over the reins for the Falcons, replacing previous coach Cody Whipkey.

Glenn, a 2018 University of Nebraska at Kearney grad, takes over the program after the Falcons went 4-4 in the regular season and made a playoff appearance for the first time in three years.

