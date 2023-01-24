ROSELAND — Silver Lake’s film sessions leading up to Tuesday night had to have been like reading the warning on a car’s side mirror.
Except instead of the object being closer than it appears, Wilcox-Hildreth’s girls basketball team was simply larger.
Put Wilcox-Hildreth’s length — three 6-footers — on the Mustangs’ close-quarters court and it’s going to be tough sledding.
The Falcons (13-3) proved that in a 44-23 win in Roseland. They held the much smaller Mustangs to one point in the first eight minutes and 20% shooting on the night.
“Four of their starters are taller than our entire team,” laughed Silver Lake coach Kate Baker. “It’s like the forest for us.”
The Falcons’ height didn’t deter the Mustangs (10-5) from giving it a go at the trees, but their success rate was minimal.
It took 11 shot attempts before Silver Lake scored a field goal. McKenna Karr finally found twine with 5 minutes before halftime. Karr finished the game as the Mustangs’ leading scorer with six points.
Silver Lake found a short-lived rhythm after that, ending the first half on a 7-0 run to briefly pretty up what was a 21-point deficit.
“I think we were nervous with their height, thinking we couldn’t attack the basket at all,” said Baker. “We got the high post going to the basket and once we scored got our press working a little bit. We rely on our press to score a lot, and if we can’t press, that hurts us.”
Wilcox-Hildreth’s offense wasn’t pristine, either, despite pulling ahead to a 24-3 edge in 15 minutes of game time.
The Falcons had only a 2-minute stretch in the first quarter where baskets fell. They created most of their offense in their 17-point second frame — and, really, the final two quarters — from turnovers and the free throw line.
The charity stripe hasn’t been a friendly place for Wil-Hil this season. Not for as much as the Falcons, for all their gangling, get there.
“Free throws, historically, have been a struggle for us,” said Falcons coach Cody Whipkey, who answered with his body language before the question was through.
“It doesn’t seem to matter how many we shoot at practice.”
Sarah Jensen earned nine of her game-high 15 points at the free throw line. She shot 75% on charity shots for a team that is near 46% on the season. Jensen also speared 13 rebounds.
“Getting to the free throw line that many times and making 9 out of 12 is huge,” Whipkey said. “She’s been playing really strong for us lately.”
Madison Bunger added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons, who rebounded from having their 11-game win streak snapped in a loss at Amherst on Saturday.
Kara Bunger chipped in nine points off the bench.
Whipkey said keeping the Mustangs to one 3-pointer made a difference. Emma Schmidt had Silver Lake’s only make from deep in the second quarter.
“If they get a couple (3s) early, they can get rolling pretty good,” he said. “We had first-hand knowledge of that going back to (subdistricts) last year.
“For the most part we made them take contested shots and we didn’t give them a ton of driving opportunities.”
W-H (13-3).............7 17 7 13 — 44
SL (10-5)....................1 9 5 8 — 23
Wilcox-Hildreth (44)
Sarah Jensen 3-5 9-12 15, Cara Bunger 0-5 0-0 0, Claire Ortgiesen 2-4 0-0 5, Emma Donley 1-2 1-2 4, Madison Bunger 5-10 0-0 11, Katelyn Bunger 4-4 0-0 9, Reagan Johnson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 15-30 11-17 44.
Silver Lake (23)
Sophie Schmidt 1-6 1-6 5, Georgia tenBensel 0-8 0-0 1, Emma Schmidt 1-7 0-0 3, Samantha Bonifas 1-3 0-0 2, Katy Soucek 2-6 0-1 4, McKenna Karr 3-11 0-0 6, Taylor Hanson 1-1 0-0 2, Lana Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Savanna Junek 0-1 0-0 0, McKenna Pankoke 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 9-43 4-12 23.
Three-point goals—WH 3-8 (C. Bunger 0-3, Ortgiesen 1-1, Donley 1-2, M. Bunger 0-2, K. Bunger 1-1); SL 1-9 (S. Schmidt 0-11, tenBensel 0-3, E. Schmidt 1-5). Rebounds—WH 31-6 (Jensen 13-3); SL 20-11 (Karr 6-5). Turnovers—WH 20; SL 12.
Boys: Silver Lake 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
There were spurts where Wilcox-Hildreth looked poised to earn its first win of the season, but Silver Lake’s Tayten Menke made sure the Falcons remained winless.
Menke scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, including three of his five 3-pointers to put the Mustangs (5-10) back in the win column.
Wilcox-Hildreth was in front early at 6-2 before the Mustangs scored nine straight and eventually reached a 22-9 edge.
The Falcons (0-16) pieced together a 10-0 run to get back within three points just before halftime.
The game was never closer. Silver Lake reached a double-digit advantage through the third quarter, carrying a 13-point lead into the fourth before extending it to the final margin.
Micah Johnson led the Falcons with 15 points. Grayson Sheen added nine points and six rebounds. Sam Gruwell had six points.
Jordan Faimon added 13 points for Silver Lake.