COLUMBUS — Superior fell short of making its third state tournament in four years Friday night with a 51-43 loss to state tournament regular Crofton at neutral site Central Community College-Columbus.
Shayla Meyer scored a game-high 22 points, but they weren’t enough to overcome three Warriors in double figures.
“Crofton is an elite C-2 program in the state and they play intense, high-level defense for 32 minutes,” said Superior coach Jake Nannen. “Our goal was to turn this into a half-court game, and we feel like we did that successfully.”
Ella Wragge scored the team-high 13 points, while Caitlin Goenther added 12 and Jayden Jordan 10.
Jordan scored all of her points in the second half, including seven in the Warriors’ 19-point fourth.
“Unfortunately, we turned the ball over too many times which gave them chance after chance to extend their lead,” Nannen said.
Superior led 9-0 in the first two minutes before Crofton scored the next 11 points.
The Wildcats led once more at 12-11 before trailing the rest of the way.
Meyer notched 18 points after halftime — 12 in the fourth quarter — to keep Superior within reach. The Wildcats cut a 14-point lead to eight in the fourth but never got closer.
Ella Gardner added nine points for the Wildcats. Laci Kirchhoff had five, Teegan Duncan three and Sadie Cornell two.
Superior ends its season 20-7.
“We are beyond proud of our team and the success we earned this season,” Nannen said. “They are a high character group that fights until the end, and we love them very much.”