MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nebraska baseball dropped a midweek matchup at Kansas State on Wednesday, falling 6-4 at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
Nebraska (4-8) scored four runs on six hits and committed three errors, while the Wildcats (4-7) scored six runs on eight hits.
Emmett Olson fell to 0-2 on the season, allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits in three innings. Mason Ornelas gave up a hit and two unearned runs in two innings of relief, while Tyler Martin and CJ Hood combined to pitch three perfect innings with four combined strikeouts.
Core Jackson went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, triple, an RBI and two runs for the Huskers. Luke Jessen went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and Griffin Everitt, Jack Steil and Garrett Anglim added one hit each.
Nebraska opened the scoring in the top of the third when Luke Sartori drew a two-out walk and Jessen ripped an RBI double to left center.
The Wildcats jumped on the Huskers with five runs on four hits and pair of Nebraska errors to grab a 5-1 lead in the fourth. Nick Goodwin began the inning with a solo homer to left field, tying the game at one. A double and a pair of bunt singles gave K-State a 2-1 advantage, while two Husker errors and a fielder’s choice made it a 5-1 game after four.
Kansas State tacked on its final run of the game in the fifth after a Husker error, walk and a sacrifice fly had the Wildcats ahead 6-1.
Everitt opened the seventh with a single through the right side and touched home on Jackson’s RBI double to left center. Steil’s RBI single through the left side scored Jackson and brought the Huskers within three, 6-3.
Jackson smacked a one-out triple to the wall in left and came home on an RBI groundout by Efry Cervantes in the ninth, as the Wildcats held on for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.
The Huskers return to action with a two-game home-and-home series with Omaha on Sunday-Monday, March 13-14. Sunday’s game is set for a 3 p.m. start at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha, while first pitch on Monday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Haymarket Park.