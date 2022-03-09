Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.