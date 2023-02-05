Superior runner-up.jpg
Superior poses with its Southern Nebraska Conference runner-up plaque Saturday in Utica.

 Marcus Medcalf/Tribune

UTICA — Superior got the rematch it wanted in Saturday's Southern Nebraska Conference final against Milford.

But the Class C-1 No. 9 Eagles retained their crown, following up a 48-37 win last season with a 51-34 triumph this year.

