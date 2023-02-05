UTICA — Superior got the rematch it wanted in Saturday's Southern Nebraska Conference final against Milford.
But the Class C-1 No. 9 Eagles retained their crown, following up a 48-37 win last season with a 51-34 triumph this year.
Four of the Eagles five starters had double-digit scoring nights.
Milford's Ayla Roth scored eight of the teams' 16 first-quarter points. She led the game's scoring with 15 points.
The Eagles jumped out with a 12-2 run to force a Wildcat timeout.
Superior (18-3) scored seven in a row afterward, but couldn't sustain the run.
"I thought settling in was a big factor that helped with the early run," Superior coach Jake Nannen said.
Milford (19-3) finished the game 8-for-15 from downtown. The Eagles were 3-for-7 in the first half.
"Our main thing coming into the game was to make sure we were going over all of (Milford's) ball screens and I think early that helped us limit some of their ball screen 3-pointers," said Nannen. "They are a really good shooting team across the board and you have to be alert at all times and they shot the ball really well tonight."
Milford carried an 11-point lead at halftime. By the end of the third, it ballooned to 23 points.
"When Milford does get a big lead, they take care of the ball really well and their guards are really good free throw shooters," Nannen said.
Sadie Cornell led seven Wildcat scorers with 13 points.
"That is something we hang our hat on all year is that balance offensively," Nannen said. "You never know who is going to have a hot night and that makes us hard to guard, so if we can run hard in transition and keep sharing the ball, I think we will continue to see some success down the line.
Superior (18-3).............9 6 5 14 — 34
Milford (19-3)............16 10 17 8 — 51
Superior (34)
Sadie Cornell 13, Faith Butler 7, Ella Gardner 5, Lilly Edwards 4, Halle Bargen 3, Ariana Heusinkvelt 1, Laci Kirchhoff 1
Milford (51)
Ayla Roth 15, Tanya Miller 12, Kaitlin Kontor 11, Izzy Yeackley 10, Taylor Roth 3
