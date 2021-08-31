GENEVA — Ella Gardner didn't have to think about it. Tuesday's 20-point serving run was the longest of her career and 12 aces were the most she'd ever sent across the net.
"Nope, but that was fun," Superior's junior setter said with a smile.
Gardner closed out the second set with four aces across the final eight points. Then, she opened the third set with six aces in the first seven points and eight of the first 10.
And no, her arm didn't get tired, she said.
Even after the streak broke, Superior's rout of Fillmore Central was well on.
And it was basically done by just serving.
The Wildcats (1-1) recorded 25 aces and 33 kills. The Panthers (0-5) managed just seven kills, an ace and a block for the match.
"That's something you love to see as a coach," said Superior's first-year coach Randall Loch. "When you have 25 aces in a match, that means you're doing something right at practice."
Superior's aces outnumbered kills in the third set 12 to seven. The Wildcats dropped in eight aces in the second set after opening the match with five.
It was the first time Loch had seen such a thing.
"It definitely is a first for me," he said.
Loch, who was lured to Superior from Omaha, is still getting used to watching Shayla Meyer crush kills in the 5-1 offense run by Gardner. The senior Meyer had 15 on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 25-15, 25-11, 25-4 win.
"Shayla is amazing," Loch said. "She does everything well, she's very coachable and wants to get better every day. She's the first one to get to the gym and the last one to leave. A player with that ability, it's awesome to see the work ethic behind it."
Gardner added 28 assists to her line, spreading the floor to six different players who picked apart a young Fillmore Central squad.
"She's one of my leaders out on the court," Loch said of Gardner. "I expect that from her — to have that confidence and do what she does... We have a lot of weapons out there."
The Panthers are lacking the same characteristics on their side of the net, having returned very little from last year's team.
"Obviously, Superior has way more experience than us," said Fillmore Central head coach Dawn Temme. "That's something we're going to have to learn. They picked apart our weaknesses, for sure in that third set."
The Panthers lost their first four matches of the season over the weekend at the Minden invite. But Temme didn't think the team played bad volleyball.
"It went really, really well, I thought," Temme said. "We saw some good things from some girls that we're trying to get in, but being young it's rough."
Junior Reyna Hafer led the Panthers with three kills and one solo block. Addison Ekeler scored two kills and Lilly Srajhans converted four assists.
Temme said the team's foreign exchange student, Fleur De Rooij, was recently ruled eligible and she should help out immediately. She played in all three sets Tuesday.
"A little bit more practice and a little bit more playing together," Temme said. "They're just not used to who's going to take what and where we're going, so I'm just hoping as we play on, we get more used to each other."
Superior opened the match with with eight kills from Meyer, who is committed to Ole Miss.
The rest was serving. Sadie Rempel contributed six aces, including a run of three late in the first set that further separated Superior from one of its conference rivals.
Rempel finished the match with three more late in game three, helping the Wildcats end with nine straight points.
New coach (subhed)
Loch said he had kept an eye on Superior and its success from afar while in Omaha the last few years.
The Wildcats went to four consecutive state tournaments under Kelsea Blevins before she was relieved of her duties at the end of last season.
"I knew kind of the dynasty they have in Superior," Loch said. "I knew what I was walking in to."
He understands the pressure the position holds and the shoes he has to fill.
"There is a little pressure, but I couldn't ask for a better group of girls," Loch said. "They're coachable and do what I ask and they're one of the hardest working groups I have ever coached."
SUP (1-1).............25 25 25
FC (0-5)...............15 11 4
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Teegan Duncan 4-4-0, Cailyn Barry 5-3-2 1/2; Ella Gardner 1-12-0, Shayla Meyer 15-0-1/2; Atlee Kobza 0-0-0, Madison Heusinkvelt 6-0-0, Brooklynn Grabast 2-0-0, Sadie Rempel 0-6-0. Totals: 33-25-3.
Fillmore Central (kills-ace-blocks)
Angie Schademann 0-0-0, Fleu De Rooij 1-0-0, Emily Bonilla 1-0-0, Reyna Hafer 3-0-1, Lilly Srajhans 0-0-0, Addison Ekeler 2-0-0, Grace Probasco 0-1-0. Totals: 7-1-1.
Assists — S, Gardner 28, Grabast 2, Barry 2, Kobza 1. FC, Srajhans 4, Porbasco 2, Hafer 1.