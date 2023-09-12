CAIRO — St. Paul’s aggressive and effective serving paved the way to a dominant performance in a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 road victory over Centura Tuesday night.
Not only did St. Paul record seven ace serves, but the Wildcats also used strong serving to keep the Centurions’ offense off-balance throughout the match. In addition to the aces, several over-passes led to easy kill opportunities for coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks’ squad.
“Gracie Kelly started us off really well with that tough serve,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Centura is a great passing team and we were getting them to pass it off the net some of the time.
“We missed a few serves tonight, but for the most part, we really hit our spots and we hit them hard.”
Kelly, who finished with three aces, served as St. Paul opened the match with a 10-0 run. The Wildcats built a 17-2 lead before coasting to the first-set win.
Kelly had two more ace serves in the second set, helping her team take leads of 11-4, 16-6 and 19-8. In set three, Katie Oakley and Gracie Mudloff both had ace serves as St. Paul raced to a 14-4 advantage.
Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said the combination of St. Paul’s tough serving and Centura’s injury situation made for a rough night.
“Hard and low (serves), it’s hard to defend that, but we’re also in our fifth rotation of the year. ” Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We’ve had a lot of players go down and I don’t think people fully appreciate how when you change a serve-receive pattern — who’s standing next to who — that really affects things. That was really brought to light tonight for us.”
Jessica Vetick led St. Paul (9-0) with 11 kills, while Oakley and Mudloff had nine kills apiece. Setter Natalie Poss recorded a match-high 27 assists for the Wildcats, who had a 34-16 advantage in kills.
“Our defense-to-offense transition was really good,” Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We have a little stronger offense, I think, so it was all about if we could get the dig up to where we could get the ball to our hitters. We did that tonight and Natalie Poss did a great job of distributing the ball.”
Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said the Wildcats wanted to focus on limiting miscues. St. Paul was particularly efficient at the net with just six attack errors.
“We needed to play clean on our side and not give Centura a lot of free points,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “They’re a really good passing team and a really good defensive team, but they’re not outstanding hitters yet — they don’t have that big gun that’s going to crush it on you.
“We felt like if we could at least control their hitters and dig it up somewhere and not make a lot of errors, we could control the sets.”
Six-foot freshman Kennedy Davis had six kills and Hope McDonald finished with five kills for Centura (6-4). Kailey Coghlan added 11 assists for the Centurions, who managed their only lead of the match when they pulled ahead 3-2 in the third set.
“Anytime you play a program like St. Paul, it doesn’t matter what year it is or who they’re coming with, they’re going to execute,” Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Like I told the kids, you can take a game like this and I hope that it hurts because it is a rivalry game.
“But it’s only worth it if you learn from it and show up tomorrow to work on the things we need to work on.”
Despite an undefeated start, St. Paul was not among the top 10 Class C-1 teams in the latest Omaha World-Herald ratings. That doesn’t concern Matt Koehn-Fairbanks, who said his team will have an opportunity to prove itself Friday and Saturday against a loaded field at the Gothenburg Invitational, which features the No. 2-rated Swedes, No. 3 Minden and No. 5 Kearney Catholic.
“If we can come out of Gothenburg with some Ws, then I’d feel a little bit better about putting us in the top 10,” Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Right now, we’ve got to earn it.”
St. Paul (9-0)..............25 25 25
Centura (6-4)..............17 12 16
St. Paul (kills-aces-blocks)
Gracie Kelly 4-3-1, Natalie Poss 1-1-0, Katie Oakley 9-1-0, Gracie Mudloff 9-1-1, Harlee Behring 0-0-0, Jessica Vetick 11-1-0, Emma Elstermeier 0-0-0, Zaya Lewis 0-0-1. Totals 34-7-3.
Centura (kills-aces-blocks)
Kailey Coghlan 0-1-1, Hope McDonald 5-1-0, Ella Rasmussen 0-0-0, Kennedy Davis 6-0-1, Bri Rasmussen 1-0-0, Carlie Sokol 3-0-2, Kyra Wooden 1-1-0, Skylar Hurt 0-0-0, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0-0. Totals 16-3-4.
Set assists—St. Paul 29 (Poss 27, Lewis 2), Centura 14 (Coghlan 11, Wooden 3).