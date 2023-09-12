CAIRO — St. Paul’s aggressive and effective serving paved the way to a dominant performance in a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 road victory over Centura Tuesday night.

Not only did St. Paul record seven ace serves, but the Wildcats also used strong serving to keep the Centurions’ offense off-balance throughout the match. In addition to the aces, several over-passes led to easy kill opportunities for coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks’ squad.

