DONIPHAN — By now, most volleyball coaches know what to expect when there's a Meyer playing on the court for Superior. On Tuesday, Kenesaw and Doniphan-Trumbull both knew they'd to have to deal with a heavy dose of powerful swings from Wildcats senior Shayla Meyer.
Meyer had her fair share of swings, but first-year Superior head coach Randall Loch was happy to see his team respond when the two opponents got caught up keying in on Meyer. The complete team effort led to a triangular sweep, winning 25-11, 25-12 against the Cardinals and 25-15, 25-14 over the Blue Devils.
"It was very much a team a team win; I thought we had a lot of contributions in both sets," Loch said. "Once we get our passes up to our setter, we have a lot of weapons that can take care of the ball. (Tuesday) definitely showed when we come together as a team, we can be a dangerous team."
The second set against Kenesaw epitomized what Loch said and proved just how dangerous Superior can be as a team. The Wildcats, ranked sixth in Class C-2, clung to a slim 11-10 lead before a kill from Meyer sparked a 10-1 run for Superior. But Meyer had just one more kill during that stretch. The rest of the points came from ace serves and a kill from Teegan Duncan, as well as a few errors from the Blue Devils.
That being said, Meyer still showed off the talent she possesses, notching thunderous kills for the Wildcats' final two points of the night, clinching the sweep.
"Shayla is definitely a leader on the court; all of the girls look up to her. She does a fantastic job of leading the court. When we get down a few points, she's the first person bringing the girls back up, saying, 'Hey, it's okay; we just need a pass and we can get out of this.' She does a great job with her experience, and it helps when she can go up and crush the ball as well," Loch said with a smile.
"You focus so much on Meyer that other girls start to step up," said Kenesaw co-head coach Levi Gorsuch. "That's good for them but bad for us. We wanted someone else to step up; we even switched our rotations up so our outsides were blocking (Meyer). We tried some things that worked for a little bit and started digging her, but she's so lethal from anywhere on the floor that it just wears on you."
The pair of victories helped Superior improve to 4-1 on the season. The Wildcats, who will take on Class D-1 No. 7 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Thursday, have averaged 26.8 wins per season over the last four years, and Loch said this year's squad believes it can continue the run of high-caliber play the program has displayed during that time.
"Superior volleyball has always been such a dynasty. They're very well known for the volleyball program," he said. "This is a great group of girls, and I couldn't ask for a better group. They come into the gym ready to go. I don't have to get on them very hard; they're ready to go. They know what's expected. It's probably one of the hardest working groups of girls I've ever coached."
Gorsuch said the gameplan the Blue Devils had worked against the Wildcats in the first half of both sets, but Superior was just too much for his squad. He still was very proud and encouraged with his team's effort.
That effort, however, carried right into the night's final match, as the Blue Devils defeated Donpihan-Trumbull 25-22, 25-22.
"Playing two Class C schools, we're D-1, that's a huge momentum boost," Gorsuch said. "Both these teams are going to win a lot this year, and for us to come away with a win, I'm pretty happy with that. We learned a lot."
After a back-and-forth first set, the Blue Devils scored five straight points to take a 14-11 lead over the Cardinals in the second. But D-T went on a run of its own, winning 9-of-12 points for a 21-17 advantage.
"There's so much potential; this group has been playing together, most of them, since they were sophomores," Fitch said. "We have a ton of varsity experience on the team."
But, as quickly as they lost the lead, the Blue Devils were back in the set, tying it at 21-all with four consecutive points.
"I just told them to go get it," Gorsuch said. "We always say a team isn't just going to give it to us, so we have to go get it...That's just our mentality; we're going to be the aggressor and go get it."
D-T regained the lead following a block from Kayla Kennedy, but three consecutive Cardinal errors set up Kenesaw's Chloe Uden for the match-clinching kill.
The win helps the Blue Devils snap a two match losing streak and bounce back to 4-2 on the year. Meanwhile, the two losses drop Doniphan-Trumbull to 2-3. Fitch said her team needs to find a way to translate what it does in practice onto the court during the match.
"The girls are just getting in their own heads right now; one mistake is taking them out," she said. "Our serve-receive in practice is beautiful, and it has been killing us the last four games...It's really frustrating because in practice it looks really beautiful — they do a good job with serve-receive and our defense looks good, but then we get into games and they just shut down.
"It's not just one person that struggling; we're all struggling right now. Until we figure that out and figure out how to fix the little things and play our game, that I know these girls can play, we're going to struggle."