SUPERIOR — Second-year coach Jake Nannen has reason to be excited.
The Superior girls basketball team brings back four starters from the coach’s first season which saw the team finish 11-10 and end in a subdistrict final.
Nannen expects the left column of that record to inflate with the core of returners.
“We return 83% of our scoring production from last season,” Nannen said. “We have a deep bench with talented, hard working players that will provide us with a much needed spark every game throughout the season. We are confident all of our bench players can step into the game at any moment and contribute to a win.”
Ole Miss volleyball pledge Shayla Meyer headlines the Wildcats’ four returning starters. She averaged 19.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game as a junior and was a first-team All-Tribland honoree.
Meyer was most recently selected as the Tribland volleyball player of the year.
“Shayla is one of the best players in the state,” Nannen said. “She shot 50% from the field and averaged a double-double. Along with her talent on the court, Shayla brings positive leadership and a high-level work ethic that pushes us to be better every day.”
Joining Meyer in the lineup are a trio of juniors: Ella Gardner, Laci Kirchoff, and Atlee Kobza.
Gardner chipped in 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds last season. Nannen said he likes her quickness.
“She is a fantastic athlete,” the coach said. “She slashes to the rim as a driver on offense and we are beyond confident in her defensive abilities and love her toughness on the court.”
Kirchoff averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game during her sophomore campaign.
“Laci is one of the best perimeter shooters. She knocked down 23 three-pointers last season and has improved her all-around game,” Nannen said. “We believe she is ready for a fantastic junior season and she has shown she can defend all positions efficiently.”
Kobza, along with Neah McMeen, Emma Henderson, and Madison Heusinkvelt were all contributors last season.
Expected to join that list are Teegan Duncan, who excelled during her sophomore volleyball season; Faith Butler, Halle Bargen, Sadie Cornell, and Mia Gardner.
The latter four are all freshmen.
“We have a talented freshman class that will push our returners to improve every day in practice,” Nannen said.
The Wildcats open the season Dec. 2 at Sutton.
“We are looking forward to an exciting season,” Nannen said. “We want to focus on being the hardest working team in the state, playing for each other, being resilient through adversity, and enjoying the moments the season brings us. If we can do all that, we have a great chance to each the goals we have set for ourselves.”