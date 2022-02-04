Superior coach Seth Going knows who he can rely on and he hopes within the next week or so that other wrestlers can be added to that list.
So far, that’s been Holden McDonald, Hayden Neeman, Tyler Everhart, Payton Christiancy. All four helped the Wildcats finish in fourth place at Friday’s Adams Central invite with 101 1/2 points.
Three of the four were champions.
McDonald won at 106 pounds, recording three second-round pins.
Neeman clinched gold at 126 pounds, producing two pins and a tech fall.
“We’ve got some really good wrestlers at 106 and 126. They are doing a really good job for us,” Going said.
Neeman improved his mark to 33 wins and five losses on the year.
“He’s always got a high motor,” Going said. “His practice regiment could be better but when he gets to a tournament he is lights out as far as his attacks go… He is the heaviest intensity wrestler we have.”
Everhart was more a surprise victor on Friday, the Wildcats’ coach said. The 152-pounder registered two pins and a decision for the title.
“He came through for us in the clutch and got done what he needed to get done,” Going said.
Payton Christiancy eked out a sudden victory in the third-place heavyweight match over Adams Central’s Tyler Pavelka. Christiancy was awarded a point with 1 second left in the first overtime after Pavelka put him in a potentially dangerous position.
Jordan Brown (170) and Brett Miller (113) also placed third for the Wildcats, who will be at the Class C, District 1 meet in Madison next weekend.
Going said there’s still plenty of room to improve for his team between then and now.
“We’re not wrestling clean yet,” he said. “Our heavies aren’t doing what they need to be doing as far as getting those matches won from the start and attacking right away. We’re just not there yet. Luckily, we’ve got a week before we have to go.
Going said the team’s word of the week was “combat.”
“We need to get in and get into combat every single day; intensity right from the start.”
Adams Central coach Chris Trampe said he saw fight out of his team, which finished with 42 points on the day in eighth place.
Aurora won the meet with 154 points, while Lexington was second (148).
“We expected to have a little bit better of a day,” Trampe said. “The one thing I did think we saw a better job of today was the fight out of our kids. They battled through positions, they just didn’t come out on the winning end.
“You win some, you lose some. You hate to see them not have their best day, but they still battled hard while they were here.”
Kayleb Saurer led the Patriots with their only title on the day. The 138-pounder went 3-0 on the day with three pins. His semifinal victory lasted just 29 seconds.
“He looked really sharp today,” Trampe said of Saurer. “His weight class, there are some kids we’d wrestled before and he just looks better and better against them. He’s really starting to hit his stride as we head to districts next week.”
Justin Barbee placed fourth at 126, dropping his third-place match 7-3 to Aurora’s Tyson Kottwitz.
AC heads to Nebraska City next weekend for the Class B, District 1 meet.
“It’s just about keeping the focus,” Trampe said. “Our performance today was OK, but a little underwhelming for what we hoped for.”
Team scores
1, Aurora 154; 2, Lexington 148; 3, Northwest 146; 4, Superior 101 1/2; 5, Centennial 82 1/2; 6, Fremont 72; 6, Lincoln North Star 72; 8, Adams Central 42; 9, Holdrege 39