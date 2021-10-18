From my press box vantage point, it was hard to gauge the mood in the Hastings dugout.
I imagine after winning an elimination game by a decisive margin that propelled the Tigers into the championship for a second straight year spirits were high.
I don’t have the interviews to prove it, but level with me.
Sammy Schmidt had to have been smiling following a three home run, six RBI outing. But then again, when is she not?
There was nothing to sulk about then. And, in my humble opinion as someone who covers sports for a living and watches more sporting events a year than I care to count, there still isn’t.
No, not even after Friday’s loss to No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic, which repeated as state champion by beating Hastings for a second straight year and successfully completed the state’s first-ever undefeated season in Class B.
Our emotions tell us to be upset when things don’t go our way no matter how badly we want them to.
We cry because we care. We hurt because we feel.
Sports are cruel in that way.
For the 21 softball teams across the three classes that weren’t crowned state champions last week, I’m sure many tears were shed. Seniors’ careers ended. Dreams denied.
What’s that Dr. Seuss saying? Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened?
Yeah, do that.
Three teams left Hastings and Smith Softball Complex on Friday with first-place trophies.
You can’t — and won’t — win them all.
Skutt’s win streak (now at 53 games dating back to the 2020 season) will end some time just as Wayne’s did a few years ago when it won Class C unscathed.
So, too, did Papillion-LaVista’s after a state record of wins in a row (73).
An undefeated season is something to marvel at and respect, no doubt.
The Skutt team I watched all of last week wasn’t going to be unseated from the throne.
And, yes, I know the attitudes people in this state have toward the SkyHawks and how they handle their business.
But, despite what the final scores say, Hastings High, a traditional public school, was no punching bag.
The Tigers were the second-best team in their class. That’s all.
Skutt senior and Washington-bound ace Ruby Meylan said it. “They were our best competition in Class B.”
That’s a compliment.
Skutt played all of the top dogs.
The SkyHawks beat 12 Class A teams, including state champion Lincoln Southwest and third-place finisher Gretna.
They also took down No. 8 Norris and No. 3 Bennington.
Then, second-ranked Hastings for a second and third time this season when it mattered most.
The 1-0 result of a Sept. 18 game with Skutt was proof enough that Hastings can hang with the best of them. The Tigers even beat them last year during the regular season.
All there was to say is it could’ve been worse, as Tiger Kaelan Schultz reflected.
“We were the team to be here today,” Schultz said on championship Friday following the loss. “We worked so hard to get here and it paid off. I know the score didn’t look so pretty but in our hearts we had the right mind to get them. Today wasn’t our day.”
Hastings showed its mettle when it scratched four runs off the flame-throwing Meylan in Thursday night’s winner’s bracket final after Skutt initially led 10-0.
And again on Friday following a seemingly-fictitious, stuck-in-a-bad-dream top of the first inning.
Those 28 minutes that inning were hell for the Tigers and their fans, but they answered with two runs in their half of the inning.
Internally, there was never a doubt they’d make it back to the championship, and that the Tigers did.
If you build it, they will come
St. Cecilia had its own “Field of Dreams” moment more than a few years ago now.
The school decided to field a softball team with the hopes it wouldn’t be short-lived.
The roster started with 13 players in 2018. In year two it was 12, then 11 three years into it. That wasn’t exactly the desired trend of roster volume.
Playing 30-something ball games with 11 bodies can be stressful. And it was.
You need at least nine to fill all positions on the field, preferably two of those being pitchers.
Well, St. Cecilia toughed it out through each of the first three seasons.
They qualified for state in years two and three after falling just short during the inaugural campaign.
In year four this fall, the Hawkettes carried 15 on their roster — pretty average for a Class C school — and made a third consecutive trip to state.
Of state qualifiers, Bishop Neumann — the 2021 champion — and runner-up Yutan/Mead toted around 20 players.
Not bad.
St. Cecilia appears to be in good shape in replacing its five seniors on the field. There were six freshmen on the roster.
However, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a group with the same passion for the program as those who are now moving on from it.
Shaye and Tayelor Butler, Bailey Kissinger, Kiertsen Kober, and Olivia Kvols are the first group to play all four years at STC.
“I’m really going to miss them and this whole softball program is going to miss them,” said St. Cecilia head coach Ryan Ohnoutka.
Four years goes by fast — too fast, if you ask any of the five aforementioned Hawkettes, who were integral in guiding the program to 99 wins in four seasons.
They did not end their high school softball careers with a championship banner like most dreams exhibit.
With the championship culture surrounding St. Cecilia, you better believe their aspirations were as high.
But championship or not, they built something others want to take part in.