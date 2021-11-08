The first time I saw Sutton play this season, I knew I’d see them in Lincoln.
The Fillies were by far the best volleyball team in Tribland and left no doubt of that when they finished their season in the Class C-2 championship match.
They had the arsenal, the versatility, the setter, the motivation.
A deep postseason run has been in the cards for a while.
Shelli Mohnike, a state champion herself, has been building that caliber of program.
Sutton did not win the championship on Saturday; top-seeded Oakland-Craig did.
But this group of Fillies ran wild in the state capital, branding its name in history.
They were fierce, strong and worthy.
So were the other Tribland teams who made it to the final eight in their respective classes; this column is not ignorant of Adams Central, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Exeter-Milligan, St. Cecilia, or Superior.
Their accomplishments are all noteworthy, too.
However, Sutton was the last one standing. And one of the most improved teams, too.
In 2020, the Fillies were a .500 ball club. Twelve wins matched by as many losses, eight of which were sweeps.
The 2021 Fillies ended their record-breaking year 27-7, and were swept just twice, one of which was Saturday’s title game.
“To see how far we’ve come is insane,” said senior Julia George.
How did this team do what it did? Where did Sutton come from?
Mohnike, the coach since 2017, will tell you the Fillies have been on the cusp. Her program has been taking form for a while now.
Junior standout Alivia Huxoll told me this season was a product of how close-knit the team was.
A new culture. A renewed vision and goal. A group willing to put in the necessary work — six long months of it.
Those are key elements in any championship effort.
This year, those pieces were present.
Sutton never took its eye off the prize. Even trailing by two sets in the final, Mohnike was confident the Fillies would climb back.
And they nearly did.
Sutton survived back-to-back five-set matches to reach the championship, knocking off No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 2 Wisner-Pilger.
Their persistence and recognition of the moment aided their ability to come through.
And no moment was too big.
Not even the moment Oakland-Craig’s Bailey Helzer punched match-point through the Sutton block in the third set Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Sutton didn’t sulk, at least not that I saw.
Perhaps that was more meant for the locker room when the Fillies exited the court and later the photo room.
On the court, I caught Kennedy Perrien smiling and Mohnike grinning and shrugging — a look that read “What can you do? We made it here. Let’s be thankful for it.”
Mohnike’s postgame words matched that attitude.
Second place is better than anything the Fillies had previously accomplished.
Oakland-Craig was a first-time champion in any of the school’s girls sports.
There were wins in more ways than just the one.
Whether Mohnike believes in moral victories or not, this was a necessary step.
You have to lose meaningful matches in order to win meaningful matches.
From my conversations with her, I think the coach would agree.
Maybe, in the big picture powered by some deity, that’s why we see teams suffer such horrid, disappointing years only to rise to the top years later.
It’s cyclical, it’s productive.
And I’m not some genie or prophet.
I’m merely a sports reporter with thoughts, a privilege and a responsibility to my community to find treasure in rubble.
Will Reynolds is sports editor for the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.