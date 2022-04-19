Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening, then windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening, then windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.