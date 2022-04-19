The phrase “becoming the new norm” has been used in various ways over the last two years. This spring, the phrase has most often been used to describe the seemingly constant state of ferocious winds that have invaded the prep sports season.
“It’s been tough, even in terms of practices, to accomplish things given the conditions,” AC head coach Rod Hartman said. “There are some days where we’re only chipping and putting, and then there are some days when even that is a task. It’s been a rough spring, but everyone’s in the same boat.”
That’s another phrase that has been used time and time again, because it’s true. As frustrating as the wind is, it’s affecting all of the teams. As STC head coach Greg Berndt said, his team can’t dwell on the challenge the wind provides; it has to adapt to the conditions.
“We’ve had a lot of wind so far, so it’s kind of tough for kids to get into a rhythm,” he said. “We’ve told them that everyone else is in the same boat, so you just can’t give strokes away because you’re frustrated.”
Tuesday marked yet another day filled with 35-plus mile per hour gusts at Southern Hills Golf Course, severely affecting shots and blowing hats off the heads of golfers competing at the Adams Central invite.
Twelve teams battled the course and the conditions, and while Aurora came away with the tourney crown, Adams Central and St. Cecilia both had a pair of golfers that tied for the second-best score of the day.
Decker Shestak led the Patriots with a runner-up finish, while Luke Landgren placed third after the tiebreaker. Both golfers shot an 89, trailing only Aurora’s Cauy Walters, who finished with an 86.
Shestak turned in rounds of 44 and 45 for Adams Central, which was fifth in the team standings with a 392.
“He drove the ball well and didn’t get himself into too much trouble, penalty-wise,” Hartman said. “He’s just been solid all the way through. He has the right mentality; he takes what he’s got in front of him...He’s done a nice job of dealing with whatever he’s been dealt.”
Landgren’s 89 came in a big spot for the Bluehawks, whose young lineup was even more shorthanded with the absence of Ethan Bright, who tied for first in the Red Cloud invite just last week.
“He’s been pretty steady...I think this is his best score,” Berndt said of Landgren’s 89. “It’s too bad Ethan, who played well last week, was sick (Tuesday). It’s nice to see our two seniors improving this time of year.”
Berndt said that Landgren’s score could have been even better if not for a slow start on his first nine holes. The Bluehawk fired a 46 on the front before shaving three strokes off his score for a 43 on the back.
Graham Daly joined Landgren under triple digits with a 99, while Creighton Uridil (117) and John-Paul Hrnchir (118) rounded out the scoring for St. Cecilia. Meanwhile, Axel Andersen had AC’s next-best score with a 98, followed by Dylan Janzen (102), Paul Fago (103), and Brayden Underwood (110).
Both teams now have a week off before competing in the Kearney Catholic invite. Hartman said the wind has made it tough for his team to get quality experience, but he’s seeing some progress from his squad.
“We’re progressing okay,” he said. “We’re awfully young, so we’re still learning, especially in course management. Swing-wise we’re okay with our technique, but we struggle with course management things, but that comes with experience and playing...We’re getting there, but it’s going to take a little time.”
Just two days after the Kearney Catholic tourney, St. Cecilia will host its own meet.
“It’ll be fun to see how we compare next Thursday to how we did (Tuesday),” Berndt said. “Hopefully the weather cooperates a little more.”
Team results
1, Aurora 370; 2, Northwest 378; 3, Kearney Catholic 382; 4, Columbus Lakeview 383; 5, Adams Central 392; 6, GICC 393; 7, Gibbon 413; 8, O’Neill 409; 9, Wood River; 10, St. Cecilia 423; 11, Centura 429; 12, Arcadia-Loup City 456
Adams Central
2, Decker Shestak 89; Paul Fago 103; Brayden Underwood 110; Axel Andersen 98; Dylan Janzen 102
St. Cecilia
3, Luke Landgren 89; Graham Daly 99; Creighton Uridil 117; John-Paul Hrnchir 118