FAIRFIELD — Sutton and Sandy Creek are old rivals.
The pair of Clay County schools have had their battles through the years.
Mustangs and Cougars generally don’t mix, but a former Mustang is now leading the Cougars.
Cole Wiseman is taking over the Sandy Creek boys basketball program after serving as an assistant the last few years under Matt Swartzendruber.
Sandy Creek, which finished last season 8-16, returns its three top scorers including the 6-foot-6 Micah Biltoft, who averaged 11.3 points and 56. rebounds per game.
Tribland’s 11-man football player of the year Josh Shaw is also back after securing 6.7 boards and 10.8 points per game.
Hayden Shuck chipped in with 8.9 points and 2.2 assists per game as a junior.
The Cougars graduated just three players off last year’s team that was on the cusp of a breakthrough all season but couldn’t get over the hump.
Wiseman, a decorated player himself, hopes to change that.
Schedule
Dec. — 2, Wood River; 4, David City; 9, @ Centennial; 11, Shelby/Rising City; 14, Holdrege; 17, @ Wilber-Clatonia; 21, Doniphan-Trumbull; 28-29, @ Centura tournament
Jan. — 6, @ St. Cecilia; 7, @ St. Paul; 11, @ Deshler; 15, Superior; 21, Blue Hill; 22, Thayer Central; 25, @ Fairbury; 27, Sutton; 31-2/5, SNC tournament
Feb. — 8, @ Fillmore Central; 11, Milford; 18, @ Heartland