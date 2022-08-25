If there is such thing as an obvious choice, Chris Clements was it.
By technicality, he fit the bill in Hastings College’s national search for its new athletic director.
But he was much more than your typical candidate. He had an advantage.
Clements has history in Hastings. In Nebraska.
Born in Lincoln to a father stationed stateside while serving in the Royal Air Force, the Englishman by blood is Nebraskan at heart.
The Sheffield, UK, native led the women’s soccer program here and served as associate athletic director for nearly three years.
Conference titles and national tournament appearances aside, Clements built a reputation in Hastings among his peers with his adopted Midwestern charm and his work ethic.
“We were really pleased Chris was one of those that submitted (an application) for consideration,” said HC Executive President Rich Lloyd.
“His background, having been a very successful coach at Hastings College and having served as associate athletic director, allowed him to have a good baseline understanding of where we’re at in the GPAC and what we look forward to do and need to do to accomplish success for our student-athletes.”
Those traits helped bring him back “home.”
“Hastings College is an extremely valuable moment in my life,” Clements said at his introductory press conference earlier this month. “The time I served here was obviously rich in memories, and I’m hopeful to continue making more memories over the years to come for both me and my family.”
During his first stint, a run with the Broncos from 2014-2019, Clements out-recruited other schools in the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the best soccer players in the region. The winning didn’t hurt his cause, either. His teams won the conference regular season four times and tournament twice while going 81-17-10.
Then he departed for a job at NCAA Division II Minot State.
Clements could have stuck around for years to come, avoiding the harsh northern winters — “Hastings College is a lot warmer to me now,” he joked — but he felt the experience gained at a different institution was going to help him evolve into someone who could eventually lead an entire athletic department.
“I think I’m ready,” he said. “I’ve accomplished a lot in my (coaching) careers and I think it’s a great opportunity for me to step into another role and use that experience I had to help other coaches be successful.”
Success is a relative term in college athletics, especially at the NAIA level. It depends on the quality — and sometimes quantity — of recruits.
Needed to reel in the big fish to the small(er) pond: scholarships.
Fans want to win. Lloyd wants to win. Clements wants to win. And so do their coaches.
“I’ve always said this as a coach and I’ll say it as an athletic director: We will win, we’ll just figure out how long it’s going to take to get to that point,” Clements said.
Remaining competitive takes evaluation. Winning takes investment.
A good measurement of each of those is the All-Sports championship in the GPAC, which provides an overall projection of how strong a member school’s athletics are as a whole. Schools are awarded points valued by placings in each sports standings.
Hastings College last won the GPAC All-Sports trophy in 2010. Before last year, their worst finish was sixth. But for the 2021-22 academic year, the Broncos placed eighth of 12 teams.
That was reason enough to audit the Broncos’ scholarship picture among other things.
“What we’re taking a look at is we’ve got a model that’s been in place for a number of years,” Lloyd said. “We’ve been successful with that model, but we always need to be agile enough to change and work, obviously, within the structures and rules of the NAIA.
“The question for us is: Are we really able to compete for the scholar athlete we desire on our teams? And does that structure we have in place need any tweaking? ... That’s on our radar.”
The GPAC is the future at Hastings College, despite what rumors have swirled about changing alliances.
“When you take a look, we’re one of the strongest conferences at large across all sports in the GPAC,” Lloyd said.
“It’s where we need to be,” said Clements. “We have been a staple part of the GPAC and we pan to be a staple part of the GPAC going forward.”
So, how does Hastings College remain relevant amongst the Morningsides, Concordias, Midlands and Doanes?
“Pride, passion, respect, integrity, discipline,” Clements said. “Those are the elements that will guide us and create a culture unlike any other in the GPAC.”