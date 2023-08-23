GENEVA — After finishing 7-3 and making the playoffs a year ago, Fillmore Central will look to take another step forward as a program this season.
The Panthers return a veteran group, including eight starters on offense and seven starters on defense.
“We have a veteran squad with a ton of guys returning who either started or played a significant amount last season,” said coach Gabe Eberhardt. “This group lives in the weight room and we are excited to see where their hard work will take us this coming season.”
Offensively, Fillmore Central returns two quarterbacks with starting experience. Treven Stassines and Kade Cooper both rotated at QB last season.
Stassines totaled 895 yards and nine touchdowns, while Cooper had 627 total yards and nine TDs.
“Both are talented players that will be on the field at all times, regardless of who is in at QB,” Eberhardt said.
Luke Kimbrough returns to the backfield at running back after leading the team in receiving last year with 25 catches for 394 yards and rushing for 339 yards.
Kimbrough will be joined in the backfield by sophomore Trevor Roach, who had 150 yards rushing last season as a freshman. Cooper will also be in the mix at RB along with senior Dominic Harding and sophomore Chase Myers.
A pair of two-year starters return at receiver.
Jarin Tweedy had 10 receptions for 163 yards and two TDs last season, and Dylan Gewecke otched 11 catches for 83 yards.
Freshmen Preston Komenda and Joey Stoner will be in the mix at the skill positions, Eberhardt said.
Up front, FC returns six of its top seven linemen from last season, including four starters.
Seniors Markey Hinrichs and Jackson Turner, who both placed third at state wrestling last year, headline the veteran group.
Defensively, the Panthers brought back seven starters, including both corners and their starting safety.
Junior Jarin Tweedy was one of the top cornerbacks in the state last season with five interceptions and 24 total tackles (18 solo).