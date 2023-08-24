w09-07-22STCsbNorthPlatte_008.jpg (copy)
St. Cecilia’s Izzy Kvols bats against North Platte in their game Sept. 6, 2022.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Last season, the St. Cecilia softball team put together a remarkable year, which included a 30-game win streak and an appearance in the state championship.

Unfortunately for the Hawkettes, the season ended with back-to-back losses in the state finals, as Yutan-Mead ripped the state title from St. Cecilia’s grasp.

