Last season, the St. Cecilia softball team put together a remarkable year, which included a 30-game win streak and an appearance in the state championship.
Unfortunately for the Hawkettes, the season ended with back-to-back losses in the state finals, as Yutan-Mead ripped the state title from St. Cecilia’s grasp.
But the Hawkettes are trying to move on from last year’s heartache while still allowing the success of the previous season to raise the bar of expectations. Head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said his team is focused only on improving every day.
“Last year was a special season, and we came up short, but we don’t talk about last year a lot. It’s not really even a thing we bring up for motivation,” Ohnoutka said. “Every group of girls is different. What happened last year happened last year. But we do want to make sure we build upon the success each year, and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last six years at St. Cecilia.”
St. Cecilia is plenty motivated for this season, and it has more than enough validation for its preseason No. 1 ranking in the Class C poll.
The Hawkettes bring back 10 players who started on the field during last season, including seven full-time starters. The lineup is sure to be potent bringing that much firepower back from a squad that outscored opponents by a combined 176 runs, averaging 8.3 runs per outing.
The Hawkettes bring back four hitters that cruised past the .400 mark in batting average: Izzy Kvols (.429), Paisley Mangers (.423), Abbey Musalek (.422), and Chloe Rossow (.414). Mangers and Musalek — a sophomore and junior, respectively — delivered the pop, with each slugging over .730 and combining to hit 16 home runs and driving in 68 RBIs. Kvols, a junior, led the team in runs, while Rossow, also a junior, had an on-base percentage of .469.
“This has been a tough year for me. This is the hardest I’ve ever had to think about making a lineup,” Ohnoutka said, speaking on the depth in his lineup. “We’ll play 10 and we’ll DP/Flex every game so we can get 10 in the game. And there are still two girls — because we’re about 12 deep — who could start for most every Class C team out there. That’s just how deep we are. We just have to plug girls in the right spots. I just want those girls to all have opportunities early on to show what they can do.”
The team’s lone senior Tatum Krikac will also be a big part of the lineup. The depth comes into play when Ohnoutka gets to add any of the sophomores Avery Kissinger, Kyler Weidner, Emery Vargas, or one of the juniors in Brooke Bohlke, Grace Ganatra or Anna Stritt.
Last year’s lineup was tough from top-to-bottom, and it will likely be much of the same this season. The 2022 hitters recorded a lowly total of 157 strikeouts last season, averaging just over four per game. Ohnoutka said that kind of plate discipline was a welcomed feat from such a young squad.
The Hawkettes lost a key part of their pitching staff in Jordan Head, who had a team-high 115 innings pitched, but returning sophomore hurler Audrey Rossow led STC with 18 wins in the circle. Rossow’s 2.44 ERA was also best on the team, and her 80 strikeouts were tied for the team lead.
Joining Rossow in the circle will be freshman newcomer Faith Kucera, who has already shown her effectiveness at the high school level early this season.
“Audrey is coming in as our No. 1, but we have another pitcher in Faith Kucera. And Faith has shown us what she can do at a high level right away to start the season. We’re very pleased with that,” the coach said. “I’m really looking forward to the year Audrey is going to have.
“She learned a lot from Jordan (Head), who passed down everything she had learned about being a pitcher to Audrey. They grew a great friendship and Jordan did a good job of leading her. And now, Audrey sees it’s her turn to be that person. Even though they’re separated by just one class, Audrey can still show that she can compete at a high level and lead also.”
There’s a lot of buzz around this St. Cecilia team, and for good reason; after experiencing the success it had last year, expectations are high and will likely remain that way. The Hawkettes have just one senior on this year’s team, with five sophomores expecting to be major contributors this season.
“We were young and inexperienced last year. We lost two important seniors — Jordan Head and Allison Stritt — but then we come back this year with just one senior in Tatum Krikac,” Ohnoutka said. “Tatum is doing a good job of leading this team, but then you look at the rest of the players...the sophomores and the juniors, and their friendship is unmatched.
“They just get along so well together, and that’s big for a team. We never have to worry about bad chemistry, and we just appreciate everyone on the team.”
Ohnoutka attributed a lot of the players’ readiness to contribute to the youth softball programs in Hastings. He said the youth coaches, including his assistant coach, Matt Rossow, deserve a lot of the credit for the success at the high schools.
St. Cecilia opened this season by taking two of three games at the Freeman invite on Saturday. STC will host Central City today before competing in the York quadrangular on Saturday.
In the preseason poll, the Omaha World Herald had St. Cecilia ranked as the No. 1 team in Class C. Ohnoutka said his squad is embracing the lofty expectations.
“We expected to be up there with the top three teams going into the preseason, and I think the girls are handling it well,” the coach said. “We don’t talk a lot about what’s in the papers; we just try to focus on ourselves and get better every day. Practices have been going well...The girls have worked hard.”
2023 Schedule
August — 24, vs. Central City; 26, at York Quad; 29, vs. CCV
September — 2, St. Cecilia invite; 5, at North Platte; 9, at Hastings invite; 14, Polk County at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend triangular; 18, vs. Kearney Catholic; 19, vs. Gothenburg; 21, St. Paul at Twin River triangular; 23 at Adams Central invite; 25, GACC at Boone Central triangular; 28, at McCook
