Holiday classics or game film?
So far, Jina Douglas has opted for the latter.
The Hastings College women’s basketball coach has spent the first part of the team’s three-week break between contests studying the Broncos’ first 13 games.
Hastings College finished its first half of the season Dec. 11 with a 91-69 home loss to No. 25 Concordia.
It was the fifth loss in six games for the Broncos, who sit 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Now, the Broncos sit dormant for 20 days until their first game in 2022. They host Briar Cliff on New Year’s Day.
Douglas sent her roster home for eight days — the longest she’s done so over a holiday break in her tenure.
“With this long of a break, I just thought let’s do it and see how they look when they get back,” said Douglas.
Players, full of home-cooked meals and holiday sweet treats, will return Dec. 27 to squeeze in a few practices before the Chargers come to town.
“Hopefully we can kind of get everything out of them the first couple of days and get back to normal as (Jan. 1) gets closer,” Douglas said with a laugh.
The extended layoff wasn’t originally how it was supposed to be. The Broncos were slated for a tournament in Las Vegas like the one they played in four years ago.
But the organizers canceled the tournament in the late spring due to lack of interest and the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Douglas attempted to fill the gap with a game or two, but was unsuccessful in her search.
But she isn’t too worried about the hiatus or the team’s opening stretch.
Her lengthy film studies in search of “common themes” have helped her come to terms with the good, bad and ugly her team has showcased thus far. There have been multiple examples of all three.
“I pretty much watched every clip of us scoring or us getting scored against,” Douglas said.
What did the coach see?
“We struggled, honestly, rebounding the ball,” she said.
The margin isn’t massive. But there is a difference.
Hastings College opponents are averaging only 1.2 rebounds more per game, but the Broncos are surrendering 4.3 more during their first seven conference games.
But, like Douglas said, the extra rebounds equate to disparities elsewhere on the stat sheet. She hopes her team recognizes that.
“We really tried to harp on that this week,” she said. “I hope when they see the numbers they realize (rebounding) is really important.”
In all but one game, offense hasn’t been a concern. The Broncos are averaging 72.2 points per game, which is a good number in NAIA women’s basketball.
Save for the 27-point loss to Dakota Wesleyan at the Corn Palace and the 22-point loss to Concordia in which the Bulldogs drilled 12 3-pointers, Hastings College isn’t in bad shape when it has the ball.
“We’ve really tried to space it and attack. We have some good guards who can come off and get to the rim,” Douglas said. “I think for the most part we’ve given up leads because we can’t handle pressure. But overall on the offensive end we’re doing OK.”
That’s notable, considering Douglas is regularly running out seven freshman — two in the starting lineup.
Freshman guard Riley Clavel, who has started 12 of 13 games (she missed one with injury) leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points. Kylie Baumert and Miriam Miller, also freshmen, average 5.6 and 5.4 points, respectively, off the bench.
Katharine Hamburger is the second freshman starter, but she’s been limited in multiple contests because of foul trouble.
Douglas said the effort from her first-year players has been impressive to this point.
“I think our freshmen have had a really good year so far,” Douglas said. “I don’t feel like they’re scared or nervous and they’ve just kind of gone out and played. It’s been good to see them grow throughout the first semester.”
Where Douglas would like to see more maturation is on defense.
“We have given up some points to certain teams and it hasn’t mattered if we’re in man or zone,” Douglas said. “I think defensively and in defensive rebounding, we’ve really tried to emphasize and will continue to when we get back from break.
“Seventy-two (points) is a decent number to put up, we’ve just got to try to hold teams within what we’re allowing right now.”
Team psyche
Douglas admits it might be something only she’s really eyed, but hindsight is 20/20.
The team’s back-to-back losses that started a four-game losing streak and are the chunk in the five-losses-in-six-games stretch were games the Broncos probably should have won.
Douglas’ early season regrets are the losses to College of St. Mary (75-72) and Bellevue (92-87), both of which HC held late leads in.
She doesn’t know for sure that the losses affected team psyche, but it’s possible.
“We’re 7-6 now,” Douglas said. “You turn those around and we’re 9-4 and thinking ‘Hey! We’re not doing too bad here.’ But it’s still such a long season... We still have a tough rough ahead and I don’t think it’s going to make or break our season by any means.”
Looking ahead
A January packed full of nine conference games is a bear, especially with four teams currently rated in the top 25.
Hastings College’s home games include No. 23 Briar Cliff (Jan. 1), No. 10 Morningside (Jan. 12), Dakota Wesleyan (Jan. 21), Jamestown (Jan. 22), and Dordt (Jan. 29). The Broncos travel to No. 13 Northwestern (Jan. 8) and No. 22 Concordia (Jan. 26).
Then February, the final month of the regular season, features ranked road games at Briar Cliff and Morningside and a home game against Northwestern.
“I think the month of February is where you see the tougher teams and the tougher players stand out,” Douglas said, “just because you’re really tired by that month and you have to figure out what you’re playing for and what you’re fighting for.”