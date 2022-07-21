Hastings Five Points Bank doesn’t have anything to fall back on this year. The Chiefs and Duncan Field won’t host a regional tournament as they did in 2019 and again in 2021.
The American Legion Mid-South regional tournament brought the best teams from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas to Hastings to face the Chiefs and the Nebraska state champion.
It was fun for all and, especially, a challenge not often experienced by the team from Hastings.
The Chiefs hardly, if ever, saw teams from states outside of Nebraska. Kevin Asher, who coached the team during the 2019 regional, recalled then a game or two against opponents from Colorado in recent memory.
This year, though, Five Points Bank played 10 games against out-of-state competition. The Chiefs were 6-4 in those games.
But how will all of it help them fare against Nebraska’s top teams in the state tournament this weekend?
“Hopefully some of the things we did this year did challenge them, as far as on the field and playing some teams we’re not used to,” Five Points coach Blake Marquardt said. “You’re going into those games kind of blind because you don’t know what they have or what they do. I thought we came out and executed pretty well in a lot of those games.”
Blind is a good word as well for what the Chiefs are walking into at the Class A National Division state tournament this weekend.
Five Points Bank is paired with Elkhorn South in Saturday’s 1 p.m. first round game at Den Hartog Field. Other teams in the upper portion of the bracket are Millard West and Lincoln Southwest.
“We haven’t played any of those top four,” Marquardt said.
For scouting purposes, Marquardt said the only thing he’s been able to see is Elkhorn South’s schedule, and the Chiefs’ only familiarity is from last summer when the Johnson Imperial Homes juniors lost to the Storm at the state tournament.
“Just looks like they’ve been doing a good job of competing each and every game,” Marquardt said. “They score a ton of runs, don’t lose two in a row type of deal.”
Five Points has played three of the four teams in the bottom half of the National bracket, but would only see either Millard North (8-4 win), Columbus (4-3 loss), Lincoln Northeast (no score) or Creighton Prep later on in the double elimination tournament that runs through Wednesday, July 27.
The winner of the National side then faces the American champion in a best-of-three series to decide the official Nebraska champion for regional seeding purposes and, of course, bragging rights.
Both teams, however, go to the Central Plains regional held Aug. 3-7 this year in Rapid City, South Dakota, to face champions from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“It’s a gauntlet,” Marquardt said of both the timeframe of Nebraska’s state tournament and championship series and then the regional schedule.
The last two years there have been regionals, only the outright Nebraska champion clinched a regional berth with Five Points taking the other spot as host.
Last year, it was Gretna, which won three elimination games to take the American crown then won the best-of-three over Fremont in the decisive third game.
“To get into a regional, I can’t imagine any state’s is harder than what Nebraska does,” Marquardt said. “You play double elimination, then a three-game series on only two days’ rest, and then on to a regional tournament on four or five days’ rest. It’s packed.”
Five Points heads into its state tournament with at least some advantage: The Chiefs’ pitching staff will have all options eligible despite surviving through the Area 7 tournament and finishing as runner-up after a first-round loss.
That means aces Luke Brooks and Creighton Jacobitz are both lined up for key starts. Prior to consulting with the rest of his coaching staff before Wednesday’s practice, Marquardt couldn’t say for sure which one will go Saturday.
This year, the coach said, the Chiefs will need a total team effort to have a chance at a regional without a reserved spot.
“There is something to play for and there is a little desperation because if you want to make it, you’ve got to win it now,” Marquardt said. “It has to be played differently (than last year) ... It’s going to take a complete roster, 18 guys, to do it.”
Class A Seniors National Division bracket
At Den Hartog Field, Lincoln
Saturday, July 23
Game 1 — Millard West vs. Lincoln SW, 10 a.m.
Game 2 — Elkhorn South vs. Hastings, 1 p.m.
Game 3 — Millard North vs. Creighton Prep, 4 p.m.
Game 4 — Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Game 5 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 6 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 25
Game 9 — Winner Game 6 vis Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.
Game 10 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Gwme 8, 4 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 12, 4 p.m.
Game 13 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 110, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Game 14 — Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 5 p.m.
Game 15 — if necessary