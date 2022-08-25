SUTTON — Shelli Mohnike knows what it takes to be a state volleyball contender.
The Sutton coach was part of one at Clay Center in the late 1990s. She was a key piece in building the Wildcats program and setting it up for four state tournaments in five seasons.
Now, a year after guiding the Fillies to their first-ever appearance in the state finals, her goal is to maintain that level of success.
Mohnike finally feels like her program is at a point of consistent contention.
“I think we’re close, if not there,” said the Fillies’ sixth-year coach.
“When I first took over this program, I said I wanted to be a program. I didn’t want to be a school who was up and down. A lot of schools get a wave of talent, you’re up for three or four years and then you’re down for three or four years.
“Sutton is such a great town, they’re just used to winning and they support all of the programs. You’ve got wrestlers, track, basketball. We just need to be getting back to state every year.”
Having graduated four serious contributors, it should be a rebuilding year. Especially when one is the setter.
“When you say you say you got second at state last year and you graduated six, you really should be like, ‘Oh, so it’s going to be a rebuilding year.’
“I don’t feel that way at all. I feel like we’re going to be really solid.”
Mohnike measured that by the number of players she thought were ready to go even last year.
“We had girls last season who were playing really well but weren’t playing in games because of who we had,” Mohnike said.
The Fillies didn’t necessarily need to go much deeper than a few into their bench, and mostly only during certain rotations. Like when Alivia Huxoll’s turn in the front row was up.
Huxoll, who was first team all-Tribland as a junior, is the school record holder for kills in a match and in a season after posting 345 in 98 sets. She did not play all six rotations in 2021.
She’ll garner a ton of attention this fall after a breakout season.
Filling in around her in the lineup will be key. In the mix are Lily McCroden, whose 199 kills were the next most among returners behind Huxoll; Carly Skalka, who saw action in only five sets; Jacee Haight, who played in one set as a freshman; and Marlee Drudik, who played in three sets.
“I think Lily got really overlooked last year,” Mohnike said. “She did so much for us. She was second in aces, third in digs. She’s going to have a great season.”
Junior Kennedy Perrien is going to fill in at the setter position.
“We’ve been training her there since last year in case Kate (Griess) got hurt,” Mohnike said. “She looks pretty good there running the 5-1.”
Defense will be anchored by Reagan Robinson, who led the team in serve receptions as a sophomore last year. Joining her in the back row are senior Maddie Baxa, who was a defensive specialist last fall, and freshman Kyla Griess.
Last year, in its first state tournament appearance since 2015, Sutton advanced to the state final as the No. 6 seed. The Fillies were swept in the final against No. 1 Oakland-Craig after surviving consecutive five-set matches in the quarter- and semifinals.