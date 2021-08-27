FAIRFIELD — Even with new faces in new spots, the expectations haven’t changed for Adams Central’s volleyball team.
A slightly different lineup took the floor for Libby Lollman’s Patriots in their first game of the season Thursday night against Sandy Creek but produced a common result in the coach’s young tenure: a win.
The Patriots and Cougars both had stretches of rough volleyball in what was the first official contest for each squad. But AC got the better of the home team, winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-7.
Senior Jessica Babcock led the visitors with a match-high nine kills and nine digs while Lauryn and Megyn Scott tacked on seven kills apiece.
Hannah Gengenbach smacked five kills in her sophomore debut and Rachel Goodon stuffed four attacks at the net and added a pair of kills.
Emma Estrada served five of the team’s 13 aces and Chelsey Wiseman dished 28 assists.
Leah Hatch led Sandy Creek with two kills and three blocks.
Megyn Scott, Jady Gannon and Goodon were three of the fresher faces on the floor for the Patriots, who finished 22-12 last season.
The trio all saw the varsity floor at times; Gannon played in 74 sets and had 111 digs last year while Goodon tallied just six kills and five blocks. Scott produced just two assists in a very limited role in eight sets.
There wasn’t much space for the three of them in the lineup with the likes of Caitlyn Scott, Cami Wellensiek and Morgan Burr — the three they replaced.
“We filled a lot of really big roles, so that makes a difference. We’re pretty young,” said Lollman.
Megyn Scott sprouted a few inches since last fall and it showed Thursday as she exploded off the deck on the outside. Lollman expects to see more of that.
“She has grown and she’s a kid who has played three positions — libero, setter, and now outside,” Lollman said. “She brings a lot of dimensions; she’s a great defensive player and she competes in the front row. She’s going to be playing all the way around for us this year. She fills (Caitlyn’s) spot quite nicely.”
Eventually the Patriots will run a 6-2 offense, when freshman setter Gabby Feeney gets healthy. On Thursday, Wiseman, a senior, ran a 5-1 look.
“Chelsey can handle it, but it just takes two (to run what we want),” Lollman said.
In its current state, the AC offense can’t expend its full arsenal, Lollman added.
“Like with Emma, she is a hitter,” Lollman said. “But right now she’s only playing back row. She’ll be another outside for us when we can get going.”
Sandy Creek showed stints of improvement from last year when it finished 3-20. The Cougars hung on through the first two sets and scored 16 and 17 points, respectively.
But two long serving runs — one by Babcock and the other by Gannon — in the first set propelled AC ahead 19-8 after the game was tied at 7-7.
Wiseman and Megyn Scott separated the Patriots in game two with their production from the service line.
Six different Patriots recorded kills in the third set, but it was primarily Estrada’s serving. She netted three aces in the final set.
AC (1-0)............25 25 25
SC (0-1)...........16 17 7
Adams Central ( kills-aces-blocks)
Jessica Babcock 9-1-1, Chelsey Wiseman 0-3-0, Megyn Scott 7-1-1, Jady Gannon 0-1-0, Lauryn Scott 7-0-2, Rachel Goodon 2-0-4, Emma Estrada 0-5-0, Hannah Gengenbach 5-0-0, Corinne Choyeski 1-0-0, Gracie Wiechman 0-2-0. Totals: 31-13-7.
Sandy Creek (kills-aces-blocks)
Jenna Heinz 1-0-0, Caitlin Rempe 0-0-0, Leah Hatch 2-1-3, Sophie Dane 1-0-0, Kennedi Tripe 0-0-0, Lexi Shuck 1-1-0, McKenzie Bohlen 0-0-0, Ella Martin 0-0-0, Karys Lipovsky 0-0-0, Lexie League 0-0-0. Totals: 5-2-3.
Assists — AC, Wisemaan 28, Babcock 1; SC, Tripe 3, Bohlen 2.