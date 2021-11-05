WILBER — Fireworks consummated Wilber-Clatonia’s 32-13 victory over St. Cecilia Friday night in the Class C-2 quarterfinals.
St. Cecilia’s only fireworks on the night were two big scoring plays and not much in between.
The Bluehawks trimmed a 12-0 deficit with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Carson Kudlacek to Hayden Demuth just before half, and Will Shaw returned a kickoff 87 yards when the game was all but decided.
Wilber-Clatonia’s defense permitted 173 yards to the St. Cecilia offense, with a sizable chunk accounted for on the Bluehawks’ only offensive touchdown of the game.
“They’re a physical football team,” said STC coach Clint Head. “They played more physical than we were and that’s probably the bottom line. They beat us physically an that happens sometimes in football.”
Only twice did that happen this season to St. Cecilia and end up as a loss.
Both times Wilber-Clatonia was responsible.
“We match up well and we really wanted to take away heir big plays,” said W-C coach Lynn Jurgens. “Up front we were physical with them.”
Jurgens said a focus for the Wolverines was containing Carson Kudlacek.
The W-C defense accomplished that, holding the junior to 99 air yards on 8 for 19 passing. The Wolverines also intercepted a pass.
“We told our kids we could almost shut these guys outfit we did our jobs defensively,” Jurgens said. “They weren’t going to beat us with speed. We had enough speed to keep up with them. I knew they’d struggle in the passing game that way, we just had to strap down their power run game, and I thought we did that.”
St. Cecilia totaled just 74 yards rushing; Shaw led that charge with 42 yards on eight carries.
Coy Rosentreader ran in two touchdowns for Wilber-Clatonia, including the game-sealer with 2 minutes left in the fourth.
Rosentreader also tossed for a pair of scores o help Wilber-Clatonia reach the semifinals for the first time since winning the 2016 title.
Mason Combs scored a touchdown and carried 14 times for 80 yards. He had a 60-yard punt return in the third that helped set up a Rosentreader scoring pass to Jon Zoubek.
St. Cecilia thought the momentum from their score late in the first half might carry over, but it didn’t.
“You look at all of our games this year, we’ve had a lot of tight games where in the second half we get after it,” Head said. “(Wilber-Clatonia) stepped up to the challenge and did a great job defensively on us.”
The Bluehawks finished 9-2 in a year that no one expected them to make the playoffs following 2020s 1-5 campaign.
“I can’t tell you how many people thought we wouldn’t even have a winning season this year,” Head said. “We’re standing here in the state quarterfinals. There’s a lot of teams that would like to be where we’re at right now. I’m just really proud our guys.”
Wilber-Clatonia plays Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals next week.
STC….........……….0 7 0 6 — 13
W-C……………12 0 13 7 — 32
W-C — Coy Rosentreader 1 run (kick blocked) 4:13
W-C — Mason Combs 3 run (kick failed) 2:17
STC — Kudlacek 68 pass Demuth (Kudlacek kick)
W-C — Rosentreader 12 pass Carter Skieba (run fail) 7:49
W-C — Rosentreader. 9 pass Jon Zoubek (Oscar Ortiz kick) 1:37
W-C — Rosenttreader 2 run (Ortiz kick) 2:00
STC — Will Shaw 87 kickoff return (kick failed) 1:46