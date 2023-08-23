WOOD RIVER — Experience is on Wood River’s side as it heads into a eighth season with Nanci Martin at the helm.
The Eagles return all six starters from last season’s team, which finished 12-20 and fourth in the LouPlatte Conference.
“We look to be more balanced than we have in the past offensively,” said Martin, who is 88-125 in her career coaching.
“We’re excited about the group of underclassmen that are going to make practices highly competitive and will be battling for starting positions. We will also have a strong bench that will be confident to turn to.”
Sage Brabec and Macie Peters are both three-year starters and should enjoy another year as a connected setter-hitter duo this season.
Brabec dished 596 assists last season with her favorite target, Peters, putting away 259 for kills. Peters was also the team leader in blocking with 110.
Nya Lual finished with 136 kills and Addison Stutzman 124 a season ago.
Libero Ellie Morgan scooped 455 digs during her sophomore season.
“The seniors will need to embrace a leadership role,” Martin said. “Staying consistent in serve receive to keep our offense in system is always a challenge. But we have been working hard to improve our defense at the net and also in the back court.”
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, at Arcadia/Loup City; 26, Centennial invite; 31, Blue Hill, Doniphan-Trumbull; Sept. — 5, Central City; 7, at Ord triangular; 9, Elm Creek invite; 12, GICC: 16, Central City invite; 19, at Ravenna; 21, at Holdrege; 26-28, St. Cecilia invite; Oct. — 3, at Shelton triangular; 9-12, LouPlatte Conference tournament; 19, Gibbon, St. Paul