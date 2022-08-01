It’s true, Luke Bay loves Hastings.
“I love this place,” the manager of the Sodbusters said after the season finale Saturday night.
Bay first came to town last summer as an assistant for Chandler Wagoner. His experience was so healthy he and team co-owner Scott Galusha worked out a deal for him to return as the man in charge this year.
“The two summers I’ve spent here have been phenomenal,” Bay said. “I’m thankful for the opportunities here and I’m just very, very blessed.”
Heck, Bay might not have his next gig if he didn’t show up this summer. Bay’s connection to Jake Bigham, who played two years for the Sodbusters and returned this year as an assistant, led him to a job at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, about an hour east of Tulsa.
“(Bigham) is a GA there,” Bay said. “He put my name in and (acting head coach) James (Cullinane) and I clicked.”
Bay will be the lead assistant with a focus on pitching.
A return to Hastings isn’t out of the question for Bay. The Sodbusters, at least, will field a team in 2023, as Galusha announced to Friday’s crowd.
Whether he comes back to the Queen City or not, Bay regrets his team didn’t produce more wins.
“This community deserves a winner,” he said. “I’m frustrated with myself, and I wish I could have given them a winning team, but I’m so thankful for them turning up every night and cheering us on.”
Cheers to five years
Year five of Sodbuster baseball has come and gone. It’s kind of a milestone for the franchise. Let me briefly explain why:
In one of my first conversations with the team’s original owner, Bryan Frew, I asked: “Why did you decide to make this investment?”
That question was twofold: Frew is a Grand Island guy, so why Hastings? Second, did he really think this can work here?
His answer was along these lines: “If five years down the road this team was still around, I’d be kicking myself if I didn’t own it.”
Well, Bryan, you made the investment, you brought on a second GI guy (Galusha) and you’re five years in. And you also had a hand in providing North Platte its Independence League team. Congrats.
The Sodbusters have a great reputation league-wide for a couple reasons: 1. Duncan Field is arguably the nicest facility; 2. The fans show up and they care. Hastings is still bringing the same energy it always has.
If all teams logged their attendance numbers, I might be able to paint you a more accurate picture. But, sadly, they do not.
The season in numbers
Here’s the good news: the Sodbusters’ 8-3 start was the best in franchise history.
The bad news: They followed it up by going 12 and 29 the rest of the way.
To paraphrase Bay’s words on multiple occasions: “We pitched well enough to win, but offensively we missed too many opportunities.”
The Sodbusters finished sixth in earned run average (4.95) in the league of 10 teams. Doesn’t sell you? The pitching staffs of teams ranked 2-6 were separated by .18 earned runs.
Hastings pitching held opponents to an average of 5.5 runs per game. When all was said and done, thanks to the pitching staff, the Sodbusters had a run differential of only minus-nine.
The offense finished dead last in batting average and second-to-last in runs scored and hits, respectively.
If only the Independence League’s stat partner, Poinstreak, offered insight to sabermetrics like BABIP, short for batting average on balls in play.
I’d personally love to know the Sodbusters’ success rate in that capacity. Considering they struck out more than once out of every four times at the plate this season (26%), maybe it wouldn’t matter.
Final Sodbusters leaders: Sawyer Duddleston finished with the highest average of qualified hitters. He hit .366 (45-for-123) and tied for second with 22 runs batted in. Treyton Scully posted a 2.77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings on the mound across seven appearances. Ryan Jacobs led the team with 52 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings.