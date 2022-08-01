w06-14-22SODbadlands51.jpg
Buy Now

Sodbusters’ Garrett Kennedy plays against Badlands Big Sticks June 14, 2022, at Duncan Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

It’s true, Luke Bay loves Hastings.

“I love this place,” the manager of the Sodbusters said after the season finale Saturday night.

0
0
0
0
0