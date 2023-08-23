The Hastings football team went into last season with a lot of youth and inexperience.
The Tigers certainly took its share of lumps and bruises, but they also learned some important lessons and gained invaluable experience on the field.
HHS even ended the year on a high note, earning a comeback win over Gering in the season finale.
Tigers head coach Charlie Shoemaker said his team started recognizing what things needed to be done in order to be successful at the varsity level.
After gaining that experience last fall, the players had to put those lessons learned to good use in their summer workouts.
Shoemaker said the work a team puts into the summer determines how successful it will be in the fall.
“Our kids who are coming back after playing significant snaps, they did a nice job this summer and got themselves ready to go. That’s shown in practice because we’re way ahead of where we were last year,” Shoemaker said. “That’s been really good to see.”
Hastings, which finished last year 2-7 after advancing to the state semifinals the year prior, brings back nine starters on each side of the ball.
The offensive unit started to find success as the year went on.
After scoring a combined seven points in the first four games, the Tigers tallied 19 or more points in three of the final five contests, averaging 16.4 points per game during that stretch.
“It just took us so long to get an identity offensively. We kind of knew that was going to come; we were just so inexperienced last year,” Shoemaker said. “We had two seniors who played and the rest were juniors and sophomores coming up from JV ball. That takes a while; and with our schedule, it’s not easy to find an identity. We were playing a lot of good teams.”
Most of the returners on offense make up the offensive line and running back groups.
In the trenches, the Tigers will lean on seniors Blaine Hamik, Kelyn Jones, and Landon Devaney. Running behind that group will be seniors Carloso Espino and Naz Robinson and Kooper Kohl, a junior.
Robinson led HHS in rushing yards last year with 350, but the whole trio of backs will be called upon to carry the load this season.
Shoemaker said Kohl could see a big jump in production after totaling 334 yards receiving and tallying just 23 carriers last year, but he’ll also be a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball from the linebacker position.
“Kooper is going to be a great one,” the HHS coach said. “He led the team in tackles last year as a sophomore and started on both sides of the ball. We look for him to have a great year this year. He’s versatile and tough in everything he does.”
Landon Hinrichs returns at receiver after starting last season, and Keithan Krings will look to add depth to the receiving corps.
Last season, both Chance Vertin and Tucker Synek saw starting time at quarterback.
But the Tigers will be going forward with Synek at the position, while Vertin has moved to tight end. Shoemaker said both players have already proven to be valuable in their positions.
“It’s been a great move for both of them,” he said. “Tucker has been able to get all the reps and Chance has been outstanding at tight end for us...It’s been a good move for our entire offense, and they both get to be on the field, which is important.”
The two QBs had nearly identical passing numbers last year.
Vertin finished with 627 yards and two touchdowns while completing 54.2 percent of his passes; Synek tossed four touchdown passes, racking up 566 yards and completing 55.6 percent of his throws.
Joining Kohl on the defensive side at linebacker will be returning starters Espino and Calub Clark, a senior.
The secondary will consist of DeAndre Shipman, Krings, Hinrichs and Robinson. Battling up front on defense are familiar faces in Hamik and Jones, who were key contributors up front last season.
The defense will be looking to improve after allowing 24.1 points per game last year. Three of the highest opponent point totals came in the final four games of the season.
“We really focused on getting a lot of guys ready and just going with it. Part of our issue last year was we weren’t very deep at all, and we would be fine until the third or fourth quarter when we would struggle because guys would just be worn out,” Shoemaker said. “They play hard, but when you’re playing every snap that can be tough. That’s been a big focus at every position, just getting as much depth as we can and having guys ready to go.”
Hastings opens the season at home Friday in a game against first-year program Gretna East. Three of the Tigers’ four games of the year will be on the road, including a long trip to Gering on Oct. 20 to close out the regular season.
“We’re a ton better, we think, this year,” the coach said.
2023 schedule
August — 25, vs. Gretna East
September — 1, at York; 8, vs. Lincoln Pius X; 15, at Seward; 22, vs. Lexington; 29, at Northwest
October — 6, vs. Scottsbluff; 12, at Ralston; 20, at Gering