SUTTON — Injuries contributed to the rough season Sutton experienced in 2022. The Mustangs’ two wins were the fewest since 2009 — the year before current head coach Steve Ramer took the reins of the program.
Since then, Ramer’s teams have averaged 7.3 wins per season and had been to the playoffs every year, except last season.
Going into the 2023 season, many Mustangs will have the opportunity to make their mark on the program, as graduation left the team with just three returning starters on offense and only four on defense.
“We will be a young team and a team that will improve as the season progresses,” Ramer said. “ This young group got some good playing time last year due to injuries; we’re hoping that experience pays off.”
Sutton had only two teams on the schedule that finished with a record worse than .500.
Defensively, the Mustangs bring back their top two tacklers in Weston Ohrt, a junior, and sophomore Jacob Huxoll. Both players lead the group of linebackers on the field. Senior Devon Griess and junior Gabe Gwennap also return as starters on defense.
Trevin Buescher will be back as receiver for the Mustangs. He led the team with 78 yards receiving in 2022. Ohrt and Gwennap were second and third, respectively, on the team in rushing. Ohrt tallied 433 yards while Gwennap had seven touchdowns.
August — 25, at Cross County
September — 1, vs. Thayer Central; 8, at Hi-Line; 15, vs. Sandy Creek; 22, vs. Heartland; 29, at McCool Junction
October — 6, vs. Nebraska Christian; 12, at Superior