w09-17-22SCRfbSUT_079.jpg
Sutton’s Weston Ohrt carries the ball against Sandy Creek on September 16, 2022, at Sandy Creek. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

SUTTON — Injuries contributed to the rough season Sutton experienced in 2022. The Mustangs’ two wins were the fewest since 2009 — the year before current head coach Steve Ramer took the reins of the program.

Since then, Ramer’s teams have averaged 7.3 wins per season and had been to the playoffs every year, except last season.

