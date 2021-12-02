RED CLOUD — The Warriors of Red Cloud will be a young team, but head coach Casey Fangmeyer hopes that they will be competitive and reach their potential as the season progresses.
“We will be a very young team again,” Fangmeyer said. “But I am hoping we can be more competitive in games this year. Hopefully our players can maintain self-confidence and play to their potential.”
Despite being young, the Warriors return four starters from last year’s team that went 3-13. Senior Beau Lewis returns after averaging 2.5 points last year. Junior guard Marissa Hersh was the leading the scorer last season averaging six points per game.
“Our senior Beau Lewis will provide us with the leadership for our young team and will need Marissa to play up to her potential after a late season knee injury last year,” Fangmeyer said.
Also returning are sophomores Avery Fangmeyer and Addie Minnick. Sophomore Paisley Ord and freshman Kari Kucera and Josi Rust will also look to contribute this season for the Warriors.
“We had a good summer and worked on a lot of our weaknesses and really got better, we have a long way to go but we have had more balanced and competitive practices than we have had in the last couple of years,” Fangmeyer said.
Schedule
Dec. — 2 @ Silver Lake; 3 @ Lawrence-Nelson; 9 @ Linn, KS; 11 @ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 14 Wilcox-Hildreth; 17 Shelton; 18 Alma; 29-30 Silver Lake holiday tourney;
Jan. — 4 Mankato-Rock Hills, KS; 7 Harvard; 8 @ Elba; 11 Franklin; 14 Blue Hill; 22 @ Friend; 25 @ Heartland Lutheran; Jan. 29-Feb. 5 Twin Valley Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 8 @ Kenesaw; 10 Deshler