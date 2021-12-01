DONIPHAN — The Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling team believes it has a lot of potential going into the 2021-22 season.
The Cardinals have just two seniors on the team, but the rest of the roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores.
“We are a young team with a lot of potential,” said third-year head coach Andrew Smith. “With a great offseason and preseason, our team is looking forward to competing this season.”
Of the 11 grapplers in the Cardinals’ lineup, only four of them had experience from last season. One of those was Jordy Baland, who is going into his senior year having totaled 18 wins last season. Baland is expected to wrestle at 285 pounds.
Sophomores Bryan Shafer (160), Chase Groff (138), and Zac Burkey (113) will also be back after gaining experience on the mat last year.
The rest of the roster is made up of freshmen. Dakota Gibson is expected to compete at 120 pounds, while Andy Schultz and Ben Cimander are projected to be at 126 and 132, respectively. Zayden Delgado (145), Aaron Long (152), and Tycen Breckner (170) are all looking to contribute early in their careers.
Doniphan-Trumbull will be in the Class D, District 1 tournament field, with the meet scheduled for Feb. 11-12, 2022. Harvard, St. Cecilia, and Wilcox-Hildreth join the Cardinals in the district as Tribland representatives.
The Cardinals begin the season Thursday in a home dual with Ravenna. D-T will also host the LouPlatte Conference meet on Jan. 22, 2022, and then will host its own invite on Jan. 29, 2022.
Schedule
Dec — 2, vs. Ravenna; 4, at Harvard invite; 10, at Wood River invite; 18, at Cambridge invite; 29, at Fillmore Central invite
Jan — 8, at Amherst invite; 13, at South Central quad; 15, at Cross County invite; 22, LouPlatte Conference; 27, at Centura quad; 29, Doniphan-Trumbull invite