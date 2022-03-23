The application was open, but Todd Raridon didn’t need to apply.
The vacant Hastings College men’s basketball head coaching job was his. If he wanted it.
That was a big “if,” said Hastings College athletic director B.J. Pumroy, who sat to Raridon’s right during the coach’s introductory press conference Wednesday.
Raridon had a good thing going, 18 years and counting at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.
Pumroy sent him a feeler anyway.
A couple of months later, Raridon was donning a crimson tie and sitting inside the Legacy Room at Lynn Farrell Arena to meet the media and community.
He was the school’s target hire, a proven winner with ties to Hastings College, to Nebraska.
The McCook native played for Lynn Farrell in the late 1970s, coached against Mike Trader’s Broncos in the 90s while at Nebraska Wesleyan.
His wife, Julie, is from Waco. Her mother lives in York.
“It is sort of home for both of us,” Raridon said.
Julie will join her husband in Hastings “sometime this summer,” he said.
“We’ve been married 35 years and she’s been great. If you’ve ever gone into coaching, you know you have to have a terrific spouse and she has been absolutely fantastic.”
The two will soon take on a new challenge together. This one a little later in life. Maybe the last stop.
One would think for the 1980 college grad accepting the job at his alma mater, anyway.
“I love the challenge,” Raridon said. “I think it’s a great opportunity at my stage, right now.”
“Stage.” That’s how the question was phrased, with respect to referencing the elephant in the room: age.
Raridon is older than Bill Gavers, who resigned in February after nine seasons at the helm.
Gavers, too, was a Hastings College hooper (Class of ’88), then assistant coach, then head coach years later.
Alumni status has something — not everything — to do with the search process, Pumroy said.
“It’s not so much priority, but it’s the first place you look,” he said. “Do you have someone who knows the program, who knows the history of success in dealing with those times?”
So Pumroy stuck the college’s neck out, dialed a Naperville area code.
“You’ve got to ask,” Pumroy said, no regrets. “Even if it looks like they’re probably not going to be interested, you better find out.”
Pumroy discovered mutual interest.
That was as far as the coaching hunt went. Sorry, 60-something applicants.
“(Raridon’s) resume was going to beat them. Flat out. There’s no one on paper who was going to beat him,” Pumroy said.
“It was an open search. It wasn’t as if we opened it and knew who we had beforehand. It was it’s open, but we kind of have our target and we’re going to go after our target. When the target said yes, we’re done.”
Signed, sealed and delivered.
Raridon was understandably emotional leaving the North Central program he built from, basically, scratch.
Before NCC swiped him from Nebraska Wesleyan, the Cardinals had one winning season in 14 years. They went a whopping 13-12 in 1996-97 — the same year Raridon coached the PrairieWolves to the Division III national title game.
Having left Naperville, he can find solace in the 16 winning seasons he coached.
“It was a really great run,” he said.
One of the “challenges” awaiting him now is reinstating a local base of players, moving away from the transfer model HC became during the last half of Gavers’ tenure.
He’ll plan on recruiting local, to highlight Nebraska-born talent.
“I think you can get this done with Nebraska kids. I really do,” Raridon said. “I’ve seen it happen at Hastings College before... I think the Lincoln/Omaha area is important for us, as well.”
You don’t have to look very far in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which has teams in Nebraska, Iowa and the Dakotas, to buy what he’s selling.
Concordia, the 2022 GPAC men’s basketball champion, advanced all the way to the national quarterfinals this season. It did so with a roster featuring 19 Nebraskans.
Raridon, who brands his preferred style of basketball as fast-paced offense with strong half-court defense, believes the key to national championships is conference championships.
“That’s our goal every year as a team,” he said. “To do this, though, it’s going to take a lot of help... and it all boils down to getting quality kids. That’s what it’s all about. That’s how I’ve built our programs and this is our program now.”
Raridon called it a “fresh start” for both him and the players who choose to stick out the coaching change.
He’s not anticipating any substantial changes, moving between NCAA Division III and NAIA.
He has also coached in the GPAC before. His final four years at NWU were under that designation after the NIAC was dissolved due to the additions of schools in South Dakota.
Now, Jamestown is the lone North Dakota school.
It’s quite the stretch from the longest trip — 2 1/2 hours — in the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
“I’ll have to get used to Jamestown,” Raridon said.
