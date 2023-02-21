At St. Cecilia Middle School and High School, art class is the place to be this year.
Strong growth in the number of students choosing art as an elective prompted administrators to adjust the school schedule, trying to allow as many individuals as possible to get into a class.
To make the schedule changes work, Carolina Ramos, now in her third year teaching at St. Cecilia, dropped sixth-grade art from her courseload. She continues to serve seventh through 12th grades.
Marie Butler, a veteran HCS educator who has done every job from teaching first grade to serving as high school principal, returned to the school part-time to work with the sixth-graders.
The Rev. Cyrus Rowan, middle school and high school principal and assistant chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, arrived in Hastings in summer 2020 — the same time Ramos was hired to build on the success of the previous art teacher, Kelsey (Cook) King, a 2006 St. Cecilia graduate.
Rowan said this is the first time in his teaching and administrative career that he has encountered such a strong interest in art courses. In 2022-23, all middle school students and 48% of high school students took art, creating a need to find more storage for art projects and reorganize the current art room. (Once ongoing renovations are complete, the school will have a new art room with a dedicated kiln space in the south wing.)
Ramos teaches Art 1 through Art 4 for high school students, and around 40 students wanted to take Art 1 — the introductory course — this year.
“I’ve never seen it before where they’re begging to get into an art class and trying to sign up early,” Rowan said. “It’s a good problem to have.”
At St. Cecilia, all students take a one-semester art class as sixth-graders. The class meets five days per week in first period.
Butler, who has many years of experience in art education, focuses on drawing in that class.
Butler’s students this year include Gabe Mangers, 11.
While paints are Gabe’s favorite art medium, he is enjoying what Butler is teaching him about drawing and appreciates her guidance.
“I like how if I don’t understand she will show me exactly how to do it,” Gabe said.
Johanna Selvage, 12, likes working with chalk and having Butler as a teacher.
“I like that Mrs. Butler is very nice and if you ask her to do something, she says yes,” Johanna said.
Ramos, who holds a degree in art education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, taught kindergarten through eighth-grade art for four years in her hometown of Imperial before making the move to Hastings.
St. Cecilia high school students are able to take an art class with her any year it works into their schedules, and begin with Art 1 no matter what year in school they are at that time.
“It’s just the fundamentals, principles and elements of art in Art 1,” she said. “You build off each of those each (succeeding) year.”
Ramos said she believes her art courses are popular with students because an art class becomes a small community unto itself and participants share what can be a heartfelt experience.
“Art is so personal for some of the students,” she said.
Art projects give the students a chance to express themselves and often become an outlet for sharing their feelings and their faith, she said.
While she is the students’ teacher, Ramos also is a working artist herself with an affinity for oil painting and pottery in service of Catholic themes. Students in her classes are allowed into her world to see the personal projects she is pursuing.
“They get to see what I’m doing,” she said. “They get to see a little bit of me, and I see a little bit of them.”
Kathryn VanSkiver, 15, is a St. Cecilia freshman taking Art 1 this year. She brims with enthusiasm about the experience and credits Ramos’ teaching for much of that.
“Ms. Ramos is a huge part of why I strive to better and even take this class to begin with,” Kathryn said. “She is always there to support everyone and always does her best to help us with any project, even when it seems hopeless. We do sketchbooks every week, and she always leaves little notes on how we can improve or on how well we do. I always look forward to this because she truly gives her opinion and cares. Ms. Ramos is a great teacher because she truly cares about her students and that they are improving and having fun. She is a great role model.”
Butler graduated from St. Cecilia in 1966, in an era when art classes were not available in the school. She went on to attend Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, and later transferred to Hastings College.
While Butler’s degree is in elementary education, she also studied art in college, which has been a boon to her as an educator.
“It served me well teaching elementary school,” she said.
Through the years, Butler taught first, second and third grades in Hastings Catholic schools; was St. Cecilia middle school and high school principal for 21 years; and was the HCS curriculum director for one year.
Since she retired from full-time classroom work 10 years ago, her professional activities have included teaching a course at Central Community College-Hastings called “How to Teach Drawing to Children (and Teens).” She uses the Monart method of teaching drawing to children, based on the books of Mona Brookes.
Through the years, Butler also taught “Drawing in the Park” a couple of summers for the Nebraska Arts Council and worked alongside the late Reinhold Marxhausen, a nationally renowned artist who spent 40 years teaching at Concordia College (now Concordia University, Nebraska) in Seward.
This year, is having local artists Turner McGehee and Ann Martin visit her classes and share their insights with students.
“It’s exciting to be back,” Butler said. “It’s very fun. It’s a relationship activity, art is.”
Butler and Ramos agreed that young people’s experience with art changes around the fifth or sixth grade, and that working with art becomes an exercise in critical thinking as well as technique.
“I have to empower them, but I’m also here for them,” Ramos said.
Kathryn VanSkiver, the freshman Art 1 student, said she plans to take art each year of her high school career. She said she treasures the opportunity to express herself in a non-verbal way.
“I love art because it gives me a way of communicating without having to come up with words,” she said. “It allows me to say what I am thinking unfiltered. This is very important to me because sometimes I have no idea how to say something or let go of something, but my sketchbook is always there. One time Ms. Ramos even had us draw what we think of when he hear Jesus, and it really helped me see my view of him and how to grow in my relationships and struggles.”
Rowan said art can help individuals grow in their sense of connection and wonder concerning God and creation.
He’s glad St. Cecilia is able to offer an art program as one more way to help students grow intellectually and spiritually.
“It’s good, to me, to see it grow,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.