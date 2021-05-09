The 18 members of St. Cecilia’s Class of 2021 have a deep grounding in faith and are ready to meet the challenges of the world.
Those were the words of the Most Rev. James D. Conley, Bishop of Lincoln, in his keynote address at the St. Cecilia High School graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.
“To put it bluntly, you’re leaving St. Cecilia’s and entering into a culture that is no longer Christian and is growing ever more toxic year after year,” he said. “To be a disciple of Jesus Christ is a choice you will have to continue to make every day.”
He cited a recent Gallup poll that found more than half of U.S. adults are no longer affiliated with any church. Conley said this is the first time that has been the case since the poll started in 1938.
“We can no longer expect our culture to have a Christian worldview,” he said. “We have to re-evangelize the culture.”
Conley compared the work needed today to the work done in the days of the early church.
“It’s not a time to be fearful,” he said. “It’s a time to be bold because we need you. We need you to speak with truth, we need you to speak with love and to show others the light inside of your hearts.”
He encouraged the graduates to live lives full of purpose, meaning, joy and fulfillment; to be bold and trust that the Lord will do the rest.
“I know you’ve got a deep grounding in prayer,” he said. “Rely upon that. Have confidence in that, and let the Lord guide you to what he wants you to do in this life. He’s got a great plan for each one of you. In the coming years you’ll discover that plan and you’ll make a huge difference in our world.”
Conley referred to this as “ ‘ation season” because it is the time of confirmations, graduations and ordinations.
“It’s a great time,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to go out, visit the parishes in a very joyful time of year.”
This has been a tough year for everyone.
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic has been difficult for everyone, especially at schools.
“You all know the extra precautions and changes in the school day that needed to happen this year in order to have school,” he said. “The very fact that we’re having graduation in person is a great accomplishment. I want to thank all of our administrators, teachers, staff for the extra work they have taken this year to be able to make not only this graduation happen but to be able to have in-person classes throughout this whole year. And all of our schools have done this; it’s really quite remarkable. This would not happen without the cooperation of all of our students, faculty and staff, and parents. You should be commended for a very successful school year.”
He thanked parents for making Catholic education possible.
The formation and faith members of the Class of 2021 received at Hastings Catholic Schools are a great gift, Conley said.
“You’ve been equipped with knowledge, skills and experiences that will help you to achieve your goals in this world,” he said.
Among members of the Class of 2021, 72% engaged in dual college credits and 100% participated in one or more extracurricular activities.
In his Cecilian address, Matthew Boyd recalled experiences on the court and field — as well as activities such as participating in the March for Life — that shaped him.
“My time at Hastings Catholic Schools meant a lot to me, obviously,” he said. “As I grew up in the system I learned there was more to life than just sports and school itself. I learned many virtues that taught me many things to remember for life. The culture I grew up in will never be forgotten because of the impact it had on my life. I will carry that along with me as I move on. There are many opportunities I’ve been blessed with in life; one of those is being able to attend Hastings Catholic Schools.”
