Editor’s note: Over the next six editions of the newspaper, ending on Jan. 3, 2022, the Hastings Tribune news department will present year-in-review highlights from 2021. The series continues with entries from March and April.
March
Hastings Sodbuster mascot Buster visited the classroom of Watson Elementary fourth-grade teacher Hannah Vacek to celebrate Nebraska’s 154th birthday.
Business was brisk for the YWCA of Adams County’s Gowns for Good, which offered gently used formal dresses for $30 each.
Eldon Orthmann retired from the Adams County Board after serving more than 14 years.
Seth Burge of Hastings was charged with four felonies including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of methamphetamine. Burge was shot by Hastings police officers attempting to take him into custody.
Hastings Public Schools received 130 single doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, for the protection of employees.
The Clay County 911 Emergency Communications Center opened in a new location, complete with upgraded technology to get first responders to callers more quickly.
A pickup truck driven by an unidentified man crashed into the east side of the Medical Services Building at Mary Lanning Healthcare and damaged four parked vehicles in a series of crashes.
The Hastings College women’s track team finished sixth at the NAIA national tournament.
Harvard High School 2018 graduate Ray Nierman was raising money for the planned Bryan Comprehensive Community Cancer Center in Lincoln through his University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity Beta Sigma Psi. A GoFundMe account had been set up to pick a haircut for Nierman, who hadn’t cut his hair in more than 13 months.
The St. Cecilia girls basketball team missed out on a third consecutive state title after losing 51-49 to North Bend Central in the C-1 championship game during the state tournament.
Central Community College announced it would not raise tuition, fees or on-campus housing rates for 2021-22 to help students navigate their way back to normal times.
Hastings Public Schools was looking to boost the wages of classified staff members.
The Kool-Aid Days executive committee announced the festival would take place Aug. 20-22 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Members of the community joined Hastings firefighters to welcome Brush 1, a 2020 Dodge Ram, with a traditional housing ceremony at the Highland Park Fire Station.
Linda Stephen, an origami artist from Lincoln, led Minden-area residents in a series of origami workshops as part of a collaborative community art piece depicting downtown Minden at Christmastime.
The Adams Central boys basketball team finished second in the C-1 state championship after losing 41-33 to Auburn.
Hawthorne Elementary fifth-grade students belonging to the Hawthorne announcement club wrote, shot and edited video announcements as part of the Panther News Network.
Hastings city officials were discussing reopening the Hastings Public Library to the public.
St. Cecilia Middle School and High School earned high marks in a five-year accreditation review from evaluator Cognia. The average scores for schools Cognia evaluated in the last five years have fallen into a range of 278-283 on a scale of 400. By comparison, St. Cecilia scored 363.5.
The city of Hastings rearranged stop signs at the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and 14th Street. The change made 14th Street a through street from Burlington to Elm avenues. Motorists on St. Joseph Avenue now are required to stop at 14th Street, where they didn’t need to previously.
Adams Central’s Tyler Slechta, St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger and Sutton’s Joseph Hinrichs were selected as Tribland boys basketball player, girls basketball player and wrestler of the year, respectively.
The Adams Central baseball team defeated Omaha South 14-8 in the Patriots’ first-ever baseball game.
Organizers of the Half Hastings Races half marathon, 5k and children’s obstacle race announced the events would be held in person on June 5, after a year of virtual-only races in 2020.
The Hastings Public Schools Foundation held its annual fundraising festival as a virtual event.
Adams Central’s musical tradition returned with performances of “Mamma Mia” after a hiatus in 2020.
The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce helped the Hastings Family YMCA celebrate its 140th anniversary.
The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office moved to 175 E. Fourth St. in Nelson, a few blocks away from the previous building near the Nuckolls County Courthouse. The move was necessary due to structural deterioration of the previous home.
April
Jade Bartunek, Watson Elementary School kindergarten teacher, was named Hastings Public Schools Educator of the Year. Karen Valdes, Hastings Middle School reading instructor, was named Young Educator of the Year.
Tristan Larson of Trumbull was elected vice president of the student body at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Hastings Public Schools announced work with school districts in Kearney and Grand Island on Tri-City Ascend Academy, an internship program to prepare future administrative leaders.
Brayden Lockling, 18, of Hastings built a retirement box for old U.S. flags at Parkview Cemetery as his Eagle Scout project. Flags no longer fit to display are stored in the box until they can be properly retired in a flag retirement ceremony.
Adams Central Public Schools began to loosen its face mask policy, citing low absentee numbers from the coronavirus.
Joe Patterson was selected to fill the county board vacancy created by former District 7 representative Eldon Orthmann upon his resignation on March 1.
Operators of a locally owned horse-racing operation, FairPlay Park, started exploring options to establish a casino at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The casino became an option thanks to the passage of Initiatives No. 429, 430 and 431 in November 2020.
The United Way of South Central Nebraska received $584,199 in donations to surpass its annual goal and set a record for the organization.
The Hastings College forensics team finished ninth at the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament. It was the third consecutive top-10 finish for the team.
Award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Javaka Steptoe of Brooklyn visited Kenesaw Public School for a special presentation after the Plum Creek Literacy Festival at Concordia University was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, individual presenters from the festival visited schools that had signed up for the event.
A joint venture called Heartwell Renewables was announced to construct a new production plant east of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants. The renewable diesel plant is set to create at least 50 jobs and produce about 80 million gallons of fuel each year.
SASA Crisis Center changed its name to enCourage Advocacy Center as part of an effort to reflect the scope of the agency’s work.
Jim Nemetz, a former St. Cecilia athletic director who retired in 2008 after 42 years at the school as teacher, coach and athletic director, died at age 78.
