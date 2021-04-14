Oftentimes, we may fall into the trap of underestimating the people around us as mere character actors in the drama of life, playing clearly defined roles they have chosen for themselves or were assigned — as if they are, well, cast members in a high school musical.
In truth, however, our friends, relatives and neighbors are unique and complex human beings with varied interests, often pushed and pulled in multiple directions at once, not deserving to be pigeonholed as they seek to find their own special place in this world.
Such is the case with Troy Bolton, captain of the basketball team at fictional East High School, and Gabriella Montez, a new student at the school whose academic prowess makes her a prime recruit for the Scholastic Decathlon team, in “Disney’s High School Musical.”
Troy and Gabriella meet at a party on New Year’s Eve and sing a duet together for karaoke. Soon, they are not only a romantic item, but also are seeking to audition together for “Twinkle Town,” the school’s upcoming spring production.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Toes get stepped on, and expectations are defied.
Trouble, intrigue, many laughs, and some great singing and dancing ensue in the show, which will be presented this weekend at St. Cecilia High School.
More than 30 students are lending their talents and passions to the upcoming production, which takes the stage 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school gymnasium at Sixth Street and Kansas Avenue.
While some cast members are old hands at school plays and musicals by now, others are taking their first shot with a familiar story many remember fondly from the small screen in early childhood.
St. Cecilia senior Katharine Hamburger portrays Ms. Darbus, the quirky drama teacher at East High and director of the upcoming “Twinkle Town” production.
Like many current teenagers, Hamburger grew up on the “High School Musical” franchise, which began with a Disney Channel Original Movie for television in January 2006 and eventually came to include several sequels and spin-offs.
Hamburger said she had long insisted “High School Musical” would be the only production she ever would consider joining — and now is loving the experience of being part of it.
“Being my senior year, it was the perfect opportunity,” Hamburger said.
Cece Fanning, a St. Cecilia junior who plays Gabriella, said she has been a “High School Musical” fan since early childhood, and owned the Gabriella and Sharpay Barbie dolls and a Sharpay microphone as evidence of her enthusiasm.
(In the storyline, diva Sharpay Evans, portrayed by Lauren Redinger at St. Cecilia, is president of the drama club and the presumptive pick for lead actress in “Twinkle Town” — that is, until Gabriella comes along.)
Fanning, whose mother Dana is a music teacher at St. Michael’s Elementary School and a co-director of the musical, said she has grown up around the stage and has been part of many school and community productions. In 2020, she had been cast in the role of Sandy for the school’s planned production of “Grease,” which had to be canceled due to public health concerns.
This year, she said, news that her school would stage “High School Musical” was cause for celebration.
“The second-grader in me was screaming,” she said. “And screaming even more when I found out I got ‘Gabriella.’ ”
Junior Garrett Parr was enticed to join the production and holds down the role of Troy. He admits his opinions about “High School Musical” were not as strong as Hamburger’s and Fanning’s prior to this year, but that he likes the way the production showcases the talents of many students, not just one or a small handful.
“There are multiple people in the spotlight,” he said. “It’s good to have everybody involved.”
The show is lively, with lots of sound, movement and humor, the cast members said.
Also, the message of not being afraid to try new things or take a few risks in life resonates strongly, they said — especially with teenage cast members now facing so many choices about how to allocate their time to sports, music, drama and other life interests.
“It’s OK to branch out and try new things,” Fanning said.
Parr said just joining the cast of the musical has been an eye-opening adventure for him, and one he’s glad to be sharing with his friends.
“It’s been a lot more work than I thought it’d be, but it’s been good to step out of my comfort zone and try something new,” he said. “It’s been a good experience. I’m nervous, but I’m excited.”
Directors for this year’s show are Dana Fanning, a veteran teacher, and Shelby Burr, who is in her second year as band and chorus instructor at St. Cecilia.
While the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic has created uncertainty as to what a spring musical production would look like this year, Burr said, the cast is pleased to be able to present the show in-person. Audience members will be required to wear face masks, but the actors and actresses onstage will be able to perform mask-less.
“We knew we would have a show,” Burr said. “We just didn’t know what the restrictions would be. We’re grateful it’s pretty much normal other than the social distancing and wearing masks.”
School officials aren’t expecting to bump up against the occupancy limit for the gym, and tickets will be available at the door as well as in advance from the St. Cecilia and St. Michael’s school offices or at the Nevrivy Center, where Hastings Catholic Schools’ central administrative offices are located.
Those preferring to livestream the show at home will be able to pay a “watch party” fee and be given a link to view the production in real time. For more information, visit www.hastingscatholicschools.org, pull down under “students and parents” and click on “music program.”
